“Overwhelmed by all the messages. Thank you to everyone of my well-wishers and seniors for your constant love and support. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to represent my country, and I’ll always try to give my best for my team every single time. Thank you for everything, everyone,” the 15-year-old, who broke Sachin Tendulkar and Shafali Verma’s record to become the youngest debutant, wrote in an Instagram story.