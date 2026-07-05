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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks silence after historic India debut, says 'I'll always try to give my best...'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi thanked fans, teammates, and senior players after making his historic India debut, saying he was "truly grateful" for the opportunity and would always give his best for the team. The 15-year-old became the youngest debutant in men's international cricket despite India's four-wicket loss to England in the second T20I.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 10:33 AM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks silence after historic India debut, says 'I'll always try to give my best...'
Image Credit: IANS

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