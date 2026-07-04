/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks silence with cryptic 2-word reaction after being denied India T20I debut

Cricket supporters around the globe are looking forward to the senior international debut of the fifteen year old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, yet the anticipation continues to stretch across consecutive matches. Rumors were circulating heavily that the hard hitting opening batsman would receive his maiden international cap during the recently concluded two match T20I series hosted in Ireland. The team leaders ultimately opted for a different path, and a struggling Indian squad subsequently suffered a historic zero two series clean sweep at the hands of the Irish team.
Following that setback, the Indian contingent traveled across the English Channel for a five match T20I bilateral series against England, reigniting hope among supporters that the teenage prodigy would finally get his chance on English pitches. Once more, the fan base faced disappointment when the powerful top order batsman was omitted from the starting team list for the opening game of the series, an encounter that was eventually washed out entirely due to persistent rain.
Instagram Story
Now, with the second T20I scheduled to take place in Manchester on July 4, 2026, the young sporting phenomenon has amplified the ongoing discussion surrounding his inclusion. Sooryavanshi uploaded an image of himself on his personal Instagram account, adding an intriguing two word phrase as the description: "New Chapter."
Is Vaibhav’s Debut Confirmed?— Ankan Kar (@AnkanKar) July 3, 2026
Yes - if you go with this Story.
No- If you have seen Practice & PC.
PS - Sooryavanshi doesn’t operate his Social accounts! #ENGvsIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/oc4KY7rybn
Divergent Views from the Team Management
There is zero debate regarding the immense skill possessed by Sooryavanshi, particularly after the teenager tore apart world class bowling attacks during the 2025 and 2026 IPL seasons with his aggressive big hitting capabilities. Even so, the Indian team hierarchy remains fiercely committed to their veteran performers, maintaining trust in them despite the shocking and unprecedented series loss against Ireland.
Should the decision makers elect to preserve the opening pair consisting of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, the sole practical path into the starting eleven for Sooryavanshi would involve replacing Tilak Varma, who has recently found it challenging to increase his strike rate. Omitting Varma would permit Samson to slide lower down the batting lineup while simultaneously balancing out the team to prevent it from becoming excessively heavy with left handed batters.
Conversely, the bowling coach of the Indian team, Morne Morkel, effectively downplayed the probability of the young left hander entering the starting lineup during his official pre match press conference. Morkel emphasized the clear importance of supporting the established core group of players who secured the T20 World Cup championship earlier in the year. He further noted that the coaching panel is highly conservative about removing individuals from their established positions simply to create a vacancy for a fresh batsman in the squad.
"I think we just need to respect the fact that we've got the number one batter, or we had our number one batter in T20 cricket, Abhishek Sharma. You know, Sanju was the player of the World Cup," Morkel said in the press conference on the eve of the second T20I against England.
"He (Samson) had a great IPL. So, I think as a coaching staff, it's only fair to show faith and back your players. Yes, there's a young man knocking on the door and it's exciting. But I reckon for not just those two players at the top, but for the rest of the group, it's a good sign that we show that we back you guys," he added.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.