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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks silence with cryptic 2-word reaction after being denied India T20I debut

Cricket supporters around the globe are looking forward to the senior international debut of the fifteen year old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, yet the anticipation continues to stretch across consecutive matches. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 08:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 08:28 AM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breaks silence with cryptic 2-word reaction after being denied India T20I debut
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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