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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi calls player of the match, series awards ‘Dream come true’ after India’s 3-0 Zimbabwe T20I sweep

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi called winning his first Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards a "dream come true" after India’s 3-0 T20I series sweep over Zimbabwe. He scored 81 off 49 balls in the final match.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 09:23 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 09:23 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi calls player of the match, series awards ‘Dream come true’ after India’s 3-0 Zimbabwe T20I sweep
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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