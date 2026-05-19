Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history, becomes 1st Indian player to...

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year old batting prodigy of Rajasthan Royals, etched his name into the Indian Premier League (IPL) record books during the high-stakes clash against Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Tuesday, May 19.

Chasing a challenging total of 221 runs, Suryavanshi played a blistering knock (93 off just 38 balls) with the help of 7 boundaries and 10 sixes and helped Rajasthan Royals beat LSG by 7 wickets and keep their IPL 2026 playoffs hope alive

During his attacking knock, Suryavanshi became the first Indian batter to smash 50 sixes in a single IPL season.



ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant removed as India's Test vice-captain: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar reveals reason behind decision, says...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, A Fearless Phenomenon

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in red-hot form for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. In just 13 innings, the left-handed dynamo has piled up 579 runs at a blistering strike rate of 236.32 and an average of 44.54. His stats read like a video game: 50 fours and now 53 sixes (surpassing the 50 mark).

He broke Abhishek Sharma’s previous Indian record of 42 sixes (set in 2024) earlier this season with 43 against Delhi Capitals. The 15-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down, regularly launching bowlers into the stands with effortless power and clean striking.

Signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore as a 13-year-old in the 2025 auction, the Bihar teenager has repaid the faith manifold. His fearless approach at the top of the order has transformed RR’s batting lineup into one of the most explosive units in the league.



ALSO READ: India announce squad for Afghanistan Test and ODI series; Ishan Kishan returns, Rishabh Pant loses vice-captaincy; check full team

Chasing Legends In Six-Hitting List

Only a handful of players in IPL history have crossed the 50-sixes mark in a season - names like Chris Gayle (59 in 2012) and Andre Russell (52 in 2019).

Given the rate at which Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the young Rajasthan Royals opener is hitting them, that all-time legendary milestone is suddenly within arm's reach.

Most sixes in an IPL season

59 - Chris Gayle (2012)

53* - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

52 - Andre Russell (2019)

51 - Chris Gayle (2013)

45 - Jos Buttler (2022)

44 - Chris Gayle (2011)

42 - Abhishek Sharma (2024)

With Rajasthan Royals pushing for a strong finish to IPL 2026, all eyes will be on Suryavanshi in the next league match.

Lineup For RR vs LSG IPL 2026 Match

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra, Birjesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav

RR Impact substitutes: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Aman Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag

LSG Impact substitutes: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni