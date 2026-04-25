Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history, becomes first uncapped player in IPL to...

In a stunning display of power-hitting that has left the cricketing world in awe, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a breathtaking century off just 36 balls for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an high-stakes IPL 2026 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday, April 25.

The explosive knock not only powered Rajasthan Royals to a competitive total but also etched Sooryavanshi's name deeper into IPL folklore. He became the first uncapped player in IPL history to score two centuries in the tournament, following up his maiden ton in IPL 2025 season.



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A Record-Breaking Blitz

Coming off a quiet outing against Lucknow, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wasted no time in asserting dominance. He reached the triple-figure mark with a strike rate of 278.38, punishing the SRH bowling attack with 12 sixes and 5 fours. While he eventually fell for 103 off 37 balls, the damage was done.

This knock marks Vaibhav's second IPL hundred, following his record-breaking century against Gujarat Titans in 2025 (which came off 35 balls).

By reaching this milestone, Sooryavanshi stands alone as the only uncapped player with multiple hundreds, surpassing the single centuries scored by other uncapped stars like Paul Valthaty, Manish Pandey, and Rajat Patidar.

A Prodigy's Blazing Rise

Born on March 27, 2011, in Tajpur, Samastipur district of Bihar, Sooryavanshi has been breaking age records since his early teens. He debuted in the Ranji Trophy at just 12 and became the youngest player to secure an IPL contract when Rajasthan Royals picked him up for Rs 1.1 crore at age 13 ahead of the 2025 season.

IPL 2025 Debut: At 14 years and 23 days, he became the youngest debutant in league history. In just his third match, he hammered 101 off 38 balls (century in 35) against Gujarat Titans - the second-fastest century in IPL history (behind Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton) and the fastest by an Indian. He finished the season with 252 runs in 7 games at a strike rate of over 206.

2026 Season: The teenager has shown no signs of slowing down. His latest 36-ball hundred against SRH adds to an already insane tally, with him carrying strong form with his rapid half-centuries and high strike rates throughout the campaign.

What Makes Sooryavanshi Special?

Beyond the numbers, Sooryavanshi combines raw power with timing and temperament. Coaches and teammates rave about his natural game, backyard-honed skills (his father, a farmer, supported his passion early), and ability to dominate world-class attacks.

At just 15, he has already guided India U19 to success and continues to rewrite history books. Fans and experts alike are calling him a "once-in-a-generation talent" and the future of Indian batting.