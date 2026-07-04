In a moment destined to be etched in Indian cricket folklore, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his senior international debut for India in the 2nd T20I against England at Old Trafford on Saturday, becoming the youngest player ever to represent the Men in Blue in any format.
Sooryavanshi, the Bihar-born left-handed opener eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record, stepping onto the field at just 15 years and 99 days old.
Tendulkar famously made his international debut against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days.
India win toss, opt to bat first
India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and have opted to bat first in the 2nd T20I against England at Old Trafford on Saturday.
India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue
More to follow...
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