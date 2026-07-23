/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history, becomes youngest player in international cricket to...

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India's 15-year-old batting prodigy, etched his name into the annals of cricket history on Thursday, July 23, by becoming the youngest player ever to score a half-century in men’s international cricket.
In a staggering display of raw power and composure during the first T20I against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club, Sooryavanshi, the left-handed opener brought up his maiden international fifty in just 18 balls, breaking multiple world and national milestones in one breath.
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Chasing a modest target of 126 set by Zimbabwe, Sooryavanshi, the young left-handed opener came out with absolute authority. Sooryavanshi raced to his maiden T20I half-century off just 18 balls, smashing four boundaries and four maximums at a staggering strike rate of 263.16.
His fiery 50 helped India comfortably cross the finish line in 13.2 overs with seven wickets to spare, handing the visitors a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's historic innings erased multiple iconic records across international formats:
Youngest in Men's International Cricket: At 15 years and 118 days, Sooryavanshi surpassed Nepal’s Kushal Malla (15 years, 340 days) to become the youngest player ever to score a fifty across all formats of international cricket.
Youngest Indian Record: He shattered the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-year-old record for the youngest Indian batter to register an international half-century (Tendulkar scored his maiden Test fifty against Pakistan in 1989 at 16 years and 213 days).
Youngest Half-Centurions In Men's International Cricket
Player Team Age Opponent Year
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India 15y 118d Zimbabwe 2026
Kushal Malla Nepal 15y 340d USA 2020
Sachin Tendulkar India 16y 213d Pakistan 1989
Shahid Afridi Pakistan 16y 214d Sri Lanka 1996
Youngest in Men's T20Is: He broke the all-time T20I record previously held by Gibraltar's Louis Bruce (16 years, 56 days).
Youngest Indian T20I Half-Centurion: He surpassed Rohit Sharma's Indian record, which had stood since the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup.
At an age when most players are still honing skills in age-group cricket, Sooryavanshi is already rewriting senior records.
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, and Mayank Yadav
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, and Blessing Muzarabani
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