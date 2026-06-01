Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history, becomes youngest IPL Orange Cap winner at age of...

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the Rajasthan Royals opening sensation, officially created history by becoming the youngest player ever to win the prestigious IPL Orange Cap, finishing the 2026 season as the leading run-scorer with a remarkable 776 runs in 16 matches.

At just 15 years and 65 days old, Sooryavanshi, the teenage prodigy shattered the previous record held by Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan, who won the cap last season at the age of 23.

Sooryavanshi capped off his fairytale IPL 2026 campaign by not just taking home the Orange Cap, but completely dominating the post-season awards. He was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP), Emerging Player of the Season, Super Striker of the Season, and winner of the Super Sixes award.



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A Season For History Books

While the Rajasthan Royals were eliminated just short of the IPL 2026 final, Sooryavanshi's staggering lead at the top of the batting charts remained untouchable.

Going into the IPL 2026 final between the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium, GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan were the only ones within striking distance. However, when Gill was dismissed for 10 and Sudharsan fell for 12, Sooryavanshi's historic milestone was officially locked in.

He finished the 2026 season with an unbelievable stat line that looks more like a video game than reality:

Metric Stat

Total Runs 776 (in 16 matches)

Batting Average 48.50

Strike Rate 237.30

Total Sixes 72 (New IPL Record)

Powerplay Runs 521 (New IPL Record)



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Demolishing All-Time Records

What makes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's season truly historic is not just his age, but the absolute dominance with which he played.

Surpassing the Universe Boss: He smashed 72 sixes during the 2026 season, comfortably breaking Chris Gayle’s 14-year-old, long-standing record of 59 sixes in a single IPL season. He cleared the boundary once every 4.31 balls.

Fastest to 1,000 Runs: During this campaign, he became the fastest batter in IPL history to cross 1,000 career runs, reaching the milestone in a mere 440 balls - eclipsing West Indies legend Andre Russell (545 balls).

Powerplay Masterclass: He became the first player in T20 history to score more than 500 runs (521) purely within the powerplay overs of a single tournament.

Nerveless in the Knockouts: He dragged Rajasthan through the playoffs almost single-handedly, brutally missing out on centuries by falling in the nineties three separate times - scoring 93 against Lucknow Super Giants, 97 in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and 96 in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans.

From Prodigy To Superstar

Born on March 27, 2011, in Samastipur, Bihar, Sooryavanshi's rise has been meteoric. He debuted in the Ranji Trophy at just 12, became the youngest Indian List A player, and made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2025 at 14 years and 23 days - hitting a six off the very first ball he faced.

Bought by RR for Rs 1.1 crore in the 2024 auction, the left-handed opener has justified the faith with performances that have drawn praise from legends like Virat Kohli, who embraced him warmly, and others who see him as a future India star.

Despite Rajasthan Royals falling short in the playoffs (finishing fourth after Qualifier 2), Sooryavanshi's individual brilliance stole the show. In post-match interviews, the humble teen expressed his ultimate dream of playing Test cricket for India, emphasizing his focus on red-ball preparation alongside white-ball fireworks.