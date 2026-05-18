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VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history, breaks Abhishek Sharma's record for most...

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieved a huge milestone during the high-stakes IPL 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: May 18, 2026, 08:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history, breaks Abhishek Sharma's record for most...Pic credit: IANS

aibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' teenage batting sensation prodigy, has etched his name into the Indian Premier League history books. During the high-octane IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old opener officially became the Indian batter with the most sixes in a single edition of the Indian Premier League on Sunday, May 17.  

Sooryavanshi achieved the milestone in style, hammering three towering sixes in a blistering 21-ball 46. The third six, off Tripurana Vijay in the fifth over, took him past Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive opener Abhishek Sharma’s previous Indian record of 42 sixes (set in IPL 2024). Vaibhav reached the landmark in just 12 innings, underlining his extraordinary power-hitting ability.

The Historic Moment

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Entering the game just shy of the record, Sooryavanshi signaled his intentions on the very first delivery he faced, launching Delhi Capitals' speedster Lungi Ngidi over the ropes. By the time his blistering Powerplay cameo came to an end, he had firmly secured the top spot among Indian batsmen.

Most Sixes by Indian Batters In A Single IPL Season

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR, 2026): 43* sixes (12 innings)

Abhishek Sharma (SRH, 2024): 42 sixes (16 innings)

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS, 2025): 39 sixes

Virat Kohli (RCB, 2016 & 2024): 38 sixes

Suryakumar Yadav (MI, 2025): 38 Sixes

Overall, the all-time tournament record belongs to West Indian legend Chris Gayle, who hammered 59 sixes for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2012.

However, with Rajasthan Royals right in the mix of the tournament, Sooryavanshi could very well edge closer to the universe boss if his team makes a deep playoff run.

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