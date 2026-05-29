Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates IPL history, becomes fastest batter in world to... 

In a cricketing fairytale that continues to defy logic, 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into the Indian Premier League (IPL) folklore once again on Friday, May 29.

During Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 clash against Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Sooryavanshi became the fastest batter in the world to reach 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League in terms of balls faced, adding yet another extraordinary chapter to his already meteoric rise.



ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history, becomes 1st batter in IPL to...

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Breaking World Record (Balls Faced)

By bringing up his 1,000th IPL run in just 440 balls, Sooryavanshi became the fastest batter in world history to hit the landmark in terms of deliveries faced. He comfortably displaced West Indian powerhouse Andre Russell, who previously held the mantle at 545 balls.

The gap between Sooryavanshi and the rest of the world's elite showcases just how ridiculously fast the young Indian is striking:

Batter Balls Faced to 1,000 IPL Runs

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 440

Andre Russell 545

Tim David 560

Travis Head 575

Heinrich Klaasen 594

Virender Sehwag 604

In terms of innings, Sooryavanshi accomplished the feat in his 23rd IPL innings, tying him with West Indian Lendl Simmons as the joint-second fastest in league history, sitting just behind Australian great Shaun Marsh (21 innings).

Fastest to 1000 IPL runs (by innings)

21 - Shaun Marsh

23 - Lendl Simmons

23 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

24 - Devon Conway

25 - Matthew Hayden

25 - Sai Sudharsan

A Lone-Wolf Masterclass For RR In Qualifier 2

Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking night wasn't just about a career milestone; it was a rescue act. With partners falling around him and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja forced to walk off retired hurt due to a hamstring issue, the teenager anchored the Royals' innings with breathtaking fearlessness.

The 15-year-old launched a brutal assault on the Gujarat Titans' bowling unit, targeting even the legendary spinner Rashid Khan, whom he tonked over the deep square leg boundary.

Sooryavanshi fell agonizingly short of a century for the second consecutive match, dismissed by Kagiso Rabada in the 18th over for a magnificent 96 off just 47 balls. His explosive knock was decorated with 8 fours and 7 sixes, operating at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 204.26.



ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant steps down as LSG captain after disastrous IPL 2026 campaign

Lineup For RR vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (captain), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, and Yash Raj Punja

GT Impact substitutes: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, and Arshad Khan

RR Impact substitutes: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, and Tushar Deshpande

The winner of this clash will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.