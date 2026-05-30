Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates unwanted IPL record, joins Glenn Maxwell in most heartbreaking list in IPL History

Star Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into the record books on Friday, becoming only the second batter in the entire history of the Indian Premier League to be dismissed three times in the nervous 90s in a single season. The only other player to have endured this particular fate was Kings XI Punjab's Glenn Maxwell, who registered the same unwanted record back in IPL 2014.

How the innings unfolded

Opting to bat first, Rajasthan Royals found themselves in early trouble at 9 for 2 in just the second over before Vaibhav and Ravindra Jadeja steadied the ship with a composed partnership. However, Jadeja soon sustained an injury and was forced to retire out. Vaibhav and captain Riyan Parag then added further runs before Parag was dismissed in the 10th over.

Rajasthan slipped to 118 for 5 in the 13th over before Vaibhav and Jadeja combined again to add 54 runs for the sixth wicket. The youngster looked well on course for his second IPL century of the season, but the nerves crept in once more. Kagiso Rabada bowled a short pitched delivery and Vaibhav, looking to dispatch it to the boundary, holed out to Prasidh Krishna at long on, departing for a brilliant 96 off 47 balls.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Record after record for the teenage sensation

Vaibhav has 776 runs in a single IPL edition, placing him fifth on the all time list of highest run scorers in a single IPL season, behind Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler and David Warner. He has also joined an elite group of batters with the most dismissals in the 90s across IPL history, alongside David Warner, KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Batters with Most 90s Dismissals in IPL History

3 – David Warner

3 – KL Rahul

3 – Glenn Maxwell

3 – Ruturaj Gaikwad

3 – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Batters Dismissed Multiple Times in the 90s in a Single IPL Season

3 – Glenn Maxwell in 2014

3 – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 2026

2 – Mitchell Marsh in 2026

Most Sixes in IPL playoffs

Vaibhav has also claimed the record for the most sixes hit in IPL playoffs in a single edition, having smashed 19 maximums across just two matches in IPL 2026. The previous best was 11 sixes each, shared by Wriddhiman Saha in 2014 and Shubman Gill in 2023.

Gillified GT in Final

Rajasthan Royals batted first and posted a competitive total of 214 for 6, powered by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive 96 off 47 balls. Ravindra Jadeja contributed 45 off 35 while Donovan Ferreira added a quickfire 38 off 11 balls. In reply, Gujarat Titans made short work of the chase, riding a record breaking 167 run opening partnership between captain Shubman Gill, who scored a magnificent 104 off 53 balls, and Sai Sudarshan, who smashed 58 off 32 balls. Gujarat Titans cruised to 219 for 3 in 18.4 overs, winning by seven wickets to book their place in the IPL 2026 final. Gujarat Titans will now face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 31.