/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates unwanted record on debut, becomes first Indian batter in T20I history to...

In a historic yet bittersweet moment, 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his long-awaited India debut in the second T20I of the five-match series against England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday, only to etch an unwanted record into the annals of Indian cricket.
When Sooryavanshi was dismissed in the fifth over, he became the first Indian batter in T20I history to be out stumped on his international debut.
ALSO READ: Youngest to debut in International cricket: Hasan Raza leads, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at 2nd, Sachin Tendulkar at...; check full list
Stepping onto the field in Manchester, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the Bihar-born teenager eclipsed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s 36-year-old record. Tendulkar was 16 years and 205 days old when he made his debut against Pakistan in 1989. Sooryavanshi also comfortably broke Washington Sundar’s record (18 years, 80 days) to become India’s youngest men's T20I debutant.
His national call-up came on the heels of a fairytale Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season, where he carried the Rajasthan Royals to the playoffs, sweeping the Orange Cap, Most Valuable Player, and Emerging Player awards with a staggering 776 runs.
Replacing Sanju Samson at the top of the order to open alongside Abhishek Sharma, the 15-year-old showed zero signs of stage fright. He announced himself on the international stage by smoking his fourth ball - delivered by England' premier pacer and IPL teammate Jofra Archer - soaring over fine leg for a jaw-dropping six.
Just three balls later, he showcased his breathtaking bat speed yet again, launching debutant Josh Tongue straight into the wide long-on stands for another maximum.
However, the high-risk, high-reward approach that made him a household name proved to be his undoing. Eager to keep the momentum shifting, Sooryavanshi charged down the track against a flatter, flighted delivery from off-spinner Will Jacks. Beaten by the trajectory, he lost his balance, allowing Jos Buttler to pull off a comfortable stumping. His explosive cameo ended at 14 runs off 10 balls.
Unwanted History
While numerous global players have been stumped on their T20I debuts, Sooryavanshi is the very first from India to suffer this exact fate. He joins a rare list of international players dismissed via stumping in their maiden T20I innings:
Player Team Year Debut Score
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India 2026 14 (10)
F Akankwasa Uganda 2020 66
Max O'Dowd Netherlands 2024 54
Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 2021 39
Tony de Zorzi South Africa 2025 33
As India continues their T20 series against England, all eyes will be on whether the prodigy gets more opportunities to showcase his explosive talent and silence any early doubters.
India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.