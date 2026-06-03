Vaibhav Sooryavanshi endorsements 2026: Full list of brands, deal values and latest updates as big labels rush to sign IPL's 15-year-old wonderkid

After setting the IPL 2026 alight with a breathtaking individual campaign, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has swiftly become one of the most talked about names in India's commercial sporting landscape, with major companies from various industries lining up to associate themselves with the teenage phenomenon.

Record-Breaking Season Turns Teen Sensation Into Marketing Gold

The 15-year-old opener's extraordinary run in the tournament did far more than simply rewrite record books. It catapulted him into a space typically reserved for seasoned and established stars, transforming him almost overnight into arguably the most coveted young sporting personality the country has seen in recent memory. His performances captured the imagination of fans across India and beyond, and that wave of public adoration has not gone unnoticed in corporate boardrooms.

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Multiple Industries Eye Endorsement Deals With Sooryavanshi

A recent report by the Economic Times reveals that interest is flooding in from across multiple industries, including sports equipment, footwear, health supplements and sports beverages, all of them eager to bring Sooryavanshi on board as the face of their respective brands. The sheer range of categories involved speaks to just how broadly his appeal stretches, cutting across demographics and regions in a way that very few athletes at his age have ever managed to achieve.

Stellar IPL Campaign Fuels Commercial Boom

All of this commercial excitement comes on the back of a season where Sooryavanshi was undeniably the standout performer, even though Rajasthan Royals ultimately could not go all the way. Captained by Riyan Parag, the side produced some memorable cricket throughout the tournament but bowed out painfully in Qualifier 2 after a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans, falling just short of a place in the final.

Why Brands Are Racing to Sign the 15-Year-Old Star

Those within the industry are clear about why the rush to sign him is happening right now rather than later. "Brands are queuing to sign him for first-mover advantage. He has a long career ahead of him," an executive told the Economic Times. The logic is straightforward. Getting in early means securing a long and potentially historic association with a player widely expected to dominate Indian cricket for the next decade and beyond. Rather than committing to lengthy and rigid partnerships, however, most companies are favouring shorter agreements spanning two to three years. This approach gives them the flexibility to reassess and renegotiate depending on how his career trajectory, public bankability and overall popularity continue to evolve over time.

Rajasthan Royals Taking a Long-Term View on Endorsements

What makes this situation particularly notable is the level of care and thoughtfulness being applied to managing his off-field commitments. Through all of this growing commercial noise, the people closest to Sooryavanshi remain firmly focused on protecting his cricketing development above everything else. Rajasthan Royals are actively stepping in to guide his family through what is clearly an overwhelming flood of interest, helping them navigate the landscape with wisdom and patience. The franchise is making sure that any commercial tie-up genuinely reflects his age, personal values and individual personality, rather than simply chasing financial gain or rushing into deals that could prove distracting at such a critical stage of his career.

Full List of Brands Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Has Signed So Far

Complan was the first major national brand to move for Sooryavanshi. Zydus Wellness signed him as the official brand ambassador for their popular health drink in February 2026, making it the first significant commercial association of his career. The deal was widely seen as a natural fit given Complan's longstanding identity as a youth and growth oriented brand. The exact financial terms of the partnership have not been officially disclosed.

Red Bull is the second confirmed brand in his endorsement portfolio. The global energy drink giant associated itself with the teenage opener, with industry sources reporting the deal to be valued at approximately Rs 1 crore. The partnership aligns well with Red Bull's brand identity of backing young, explosive and high energy sporting talent across the world.

Deal Values

Complan deal value is currently undisclosed with no official figures made public by either party. Red Bull deal is reported to be approximately Rs 1 crore according to industry sources. Combined his current endorsement portfolio is estimated to be in the early stages but is expected to grow significantly following his IPL 2026 heroics.

Cricket, Fame and Fortune: The Next Chapter in Sooryavanshi's Journey

At just 15, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stands at a genuinely fascinating crossroads, one where extraordinary talent meets extraordinary opportunity. How that balance between cricket and commerce is managed in the coming years could well define not just his career but his entire legacy.