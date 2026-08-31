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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls for 92, misses Sachin Tendulkar’s Duleep Trophy record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 92 in the Duleep Trophy semifinal, falling just eight runs short of a historic First-Class century. The 15-year-old smashed seven fours and seven sixes while also becoming the youngest player to score a Duleep Trophy half-century.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 04:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls for 92, misses Sachin Tendulkar’s Duleep Trophy record
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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