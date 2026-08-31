/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi falls for 92, misses Sachin Tendulkar’s Duleep Trophy record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came within touching distance of a historic first-class century on Monday, but the teenage batting sensation was dismissed for 92 during the Duleep Trophy semifinal between East Zone and Central Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru.
At 15 years and 175 days, Sooryavanshi had the opportunity to become the second-youngest Indian to score a First-Class century. However, his impressive knock came to an end eight runs short of the landmark.
The left-handed batter was dismissed by Central Zone spinner Harsh Dubey while attempting to clear the deep midwicket boundary. Sooryavanshi's shot did not have enough distance and he was caught by the fielder at the boundary.
Sooryavanshi's dismissal came after he had produced an attacking innings, scoring 92 runs from just 81 deliveries. He struck seven fours and seven sixes during his stay at the crease, batting at a strike rate of 113.58.
The teenager also shared a crucial 161-run opening partnership with Abhimanyu Easwaran, helping East Zone gain a strong position in the semifinal.However, his attempt to finish the innings with a six ended his stay at the crease and left him just eight runs away from a landmark century.
While the century eluded him, Sooryavanshi did create history with his innings. He became the youngest player to score a half-century in Duleep Trophy history, reaching the milestone in just 42 balls.
Sooryavanshi broke the previous record held by Laxman Singh, who had scored a Duleep Trophy fifty in 1969 at the age of 16 years and 23 days. Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is third on the list, having achieved the feat at 16 years and 307 days.
The missed century also meant Sooryavanshi could not move ahead of Sachin Tendulkar on the list of India's youngest first-class centurions. Tendulkar scored his maiden First-Class century at 15 years and 230 days in a Ranji Trophy match in 1988.
Dhruv Pandove remains the youngest Indian to score a First-Class century, having achieved the feat at 14 years and 293 days in 1988.
Despite falling agonisingly short of three figures, Sooryavanshi's 92 once again underlined his ability to score at a rapid pace in First-Class cricket. His dismissal may have denied him a historic century, but the teenager still walked away with a Duleep Trophy record to his name.
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