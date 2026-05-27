Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fever hits WWE, 4-time World Champion's 'chosen one' post goes viral ahead of RR vs SRH- WATCH

The fame of Rajasthan Royals' teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to grow beyond cricket. As the young batter pushes for IPL glory with Rajasthan Royals, global WWE superstar Drew McIntyre publicly showed support for the teenage prodigy ahead of the IPL 2026 Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Drew McIntyre's Viral Instagram Post Creates Buzz

McIntyre shared a gym workout clip on Instagram where he was seen wearing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Rajasthan Royals jersey while training. The video instantly caught attention across social media and quickly went viral among cricket and WWE fans alike.

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Adding to the buzz, Drew captioned the post with just two words:

"Chosen One."

The post generated immediate reactions from the cricket fraternity.

Riyan Parag Reacts To WWE-Cricket Crossover Moment

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag joined the conversation with an excited response.

"Omgggggg don't remember how many Future Shock DDTs I've hit on 2K."

Rajasthan Royals' official social media account also reacted by replying:

"Certainly."

The exchange further amplified the growing popularity of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose rise this IPL season has turned him into one of Indian cricket's biggest talking points.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Focused On IPL 2026 Eliminator

Despite growing global recognition, Sooryavanshi's immediate challenge remains Rajasthan Royals' high-pressure Eliminator clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With the winner advancing to Qualifier 2 and the losing side exiting IPL 2026, both teams enter the contest knowing there is zero room for mistakes. Sooryavanshi has been Rajasthan Royals' standout performer this season and remains among the Orange Cap contenders. The teenage batter will be eager to bounce back after a quiet outing against Mumbai Indians in Rajasthan's final league-stage game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Hold Psychological Advantage

Sunrisers Hyderabad enter the knockout fixture carrying momentum after defeating Rajasthan Royals twice during the league phase. Pat Cummins-led SRH finished third on the IPL 2026 points table with 18 points from 14 games, level with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans but behind on net run rate. The Hyderabad franchise will aim to complete a third straight win over Rajasthan Royals.

Sooryavanshi Stands Between SRH And Qualification

However, standing in Sunrisers Hyderabad's path is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi arguably IPL 2026's biggest breakthrough star. Now carrying backing from WWE icons, cricket fans and Rajasthan Royals supporters alike, the teenage sensation once again finds himself preparing for another massive stage where expectations continue to grow match after match.

The teenage sensation has been nothing short of extraordinary this season. Sooryavanshi has amassed 583 runs including a century and three half-centuries, making him the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. What truly sets him apart is his breathtaking strike rate of 232.27 and 52 sixes, both the best figures among the top ten run-getters this season