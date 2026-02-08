Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 team of the tournament; 3 indians featured; Check full team

Following a dominant performance at the Harare Sports Club that saw India secure their sixth Under-19 World Cup title, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially unveiled the Team of the Tournament. At just 14 years old, Indian opening sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi headlines the prestigious lineup, which features three representatives from the victorious Indian squad alongside stars from England, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

Selection Panel and Captaincy

The elite squad was curated by a selection panel of cricketing experts, including convenor Ian Bishop, along with Lydia Greenway, Andy Flower, and Telford Vice. While India dominated the final, the panel appointed England’s Thomas Rew as the captain of this combined XI. England, the tournament runners-up, matched India’s representation with three players of their own, including the tournament's leading run-scorer, Ben Mayes.

The Full ICC U19 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India)

Viran Chamuditha (Sri Lanka)

Faisal Khan Shinwari (Afghanistan)

Thomas Rew (wk, c) (England)

Oliver Peake (Australia)

Ben Mayes (England)

Kanishk Chouhan (India)

Nooristani Omarzai (Afghanistan)

Vitel Lawes (West Indies)

Ali Raza (Pakistan)

Manny Lumsden (England)

Henil Patel (India — 12th man)

The Dominance of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi’s inclusion was a foregone conclusion following his breathtaking 175 off just 80 balls in the final against England. His tournament tally ended at 439 runs, but the statistics only tell half the story. The left-hander navigated a challenging early phase where he often failed to capitalize on promising starts.

He found his rhythm during a critical semi-final clash against Afghanistan, anchoring a record-breaking chase that paved the way for the title clash. By the time he finished his assault on the England bowling attack in the final, he had cemented his reputation as a generational talent. Notably, Sooryavanshi was already a recognized name in the professional circuit after his 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with the Rajasthan Royals, where he smashed 252 runs in seven matches, including a century that made him the youngest centurion in league history.

India’s Supporting Stars: Chouhan and Patel

While Sooryavanshi provided the fireworks, India’s success was built on a balanced attack. Kanishk Chouhan earned his spot in the XI as a versatile spinner who provided crucial breakthroughs and useful lower-order runs. His consistency allowed the Indian captain to maintain pressure during the middle overs of the tournament.

Fast bowler Henil Patel, named as the 12th man, was equally instrumental. His ability to extract bounce and swing in Zimbabwean conditions was a primary reason England’s chase in the final never gained sufficient momentum. Alongside RS Ambrish, Patel formed a pace battery that was widely regarded as the most disciplined in the competition.

International Standouts

The team reflects a global spread of talent. Sri Lanka’s Viran Chamuditha and Afghanistan’s Faisal Khan Shinwari were rewarded for their consistent opening stands, while Australia’s Oliver Peake represented the defending champions' resilient middle order. Afghanistan's Nooristani Omarzai and Pakistan's Ali Raza rounded out a bowling attack that showcased the immense depth currently present in Asian youth cricket.

Tournament Legacy

India's 100-run victory in the final capped a tournament where they remained unbeaten throughout. For players like Sooryavanshi, this selection is seen as a formal introduction to the international stage. With his World Cup journey now concluded due to BCCI age-eligibility rules, the focus shifts toward his transition into the senior Indian setup, where he is widely expected to be a mainstay for years to come.