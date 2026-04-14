Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on brink of history, likely to break Sachin Tendulkar's 36-year-old record

In a landmark development for Indian cricket, teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the verge of making history. The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, who has been in red-hot form for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2026, has been reportedly shortlisted for India’s T20I series against Ireland in June 2026.

According to an Indian Express report, Vaibhav is likely to be picked for this June’s India T20I tour to Ireland. The selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar might give the 15-year-old the big break in the short series just before a white-ball tour of England.

"He is in contention for the Ireland tour and the selectors have shortlisted his name along with those of many other players," a source in the Indian cricket board confirmed.



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Breaking The Tendulkar Benchmark

If Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the Rajasthan Royals opener earns his cap on Ireland tour, he will not just debut; he will rewrite history. Sooryavanshi is poised to become the youngest male player to represent India in international cricket, eclipsing the long-standing record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for over three decades.

Tendulkar set the benchmark in 1989 when he made his international debut (Test) at 16 years and 205 days against Pakistan in 1989, a record that has stood for over 36 years as the youngest for a male Indian player.

Sooryavanshi, currently 15, would comfortably beat that record by over a year. While Shafali Verma currently holds the overall record for India (debuting at 15 years, 7 months, and 27 days), Sooryavanshi is set to become the youngest-ever male debutant in the nation's history.

The Rise Of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Notably, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ascent has been nothing short of meteoric. While he first grabbed headlines in 2025, his 2026 campaign has turned him into a household name.

IPL Dominance: Playing for Rajasthan Royals, he has dismantled some of the world’s most feared bowlers. Most notably, he smashed Jasprit Bumrah for two sixes in five balls and hammered Josh Hazlewood for 19 runs in a single over.

Under-19 Heroics: Earlier this year, he powered India to their sixth U-19 World Cup title, headlined by a blistering 80-ball 175 against England in the final - the highest individual score ever in a U-19 World Cup final.

Fearless Approach: With a strike rate hovering above 260 in the ongoing IPL season, he has demonstrated a temperament that suggests he belongs on the biggest stage.

Ireland Tour: A Launchpad For Youth

The short T20I tour to Ireland serves as ideal preparation ahead of India’s white-ball engagements in England. Selectors appear keen to blood young talent amid a transitional phase, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s name is prominently featured alongside other emerging players.

Vaibhav potential debut would signal a bold youth policy from the BCCI, building on the success of recent U-19 stars transitioning to senior cricket. However, the decision will depend on his form in the ongoing IPL 2026 and final squad announcements post-league.

Notbaly, the Ireland series is scheduled in less than a month after the IPL 2026 ends. It will be followed by a tour of England, where India are set to play five T20Is and three ODIs from July 1, with several senior players expected to return for the series.