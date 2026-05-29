Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on cusp of huge milestone, needs 68 runs in RR vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 to...

As the Rajasthan Royals (RR) gear up to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the high-stakes IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, all eyes are on 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been in red-hot form this season.

Sooryavanshi, the tournament's current Orange Cap holder, stands on the cusp of an unbelievable landmark: he needs just 68 runs to reach 1,000 runs in his IPL career. Given his breathtaking form, what would be a tough task for others feels like just another cakewalk for the 15-year-old batting prodigy.



ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record against Gujarat Titans: Check runs, centuries and more about Rajasthan Royals star ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

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Explosive IPL 2026 Season In Numbers

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the standout performer of IPL 2026, amassing 680 runs in 15 matches at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 242.86. His tally includes:

1 century



4 half-centuries



A record 65 sixes (surpassing Chris Gayle's previous IPL season record)



55 fours

In the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sooryavanshi smashed a staggering 97 off just 29 balls (12 sixes and 5 fours), powering RR to a 47-run victory and booking their spot in Qualifier 2.

His overall IPL career stats currently read 932 runs in 22 matches (252 in 7 games during IPL 2025 + 680 this season), with a career strike rate of 231.84.

The Gujarat Titans Challenge

The road to 1,000 runs - and a spot in Sunday's final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru - will require the young opener to brave an absolute trial by fire.

Sooryavanshi has faced GT twice this season, scoring 31 and 36 - solid starts but no big scores yet. Gujarat Titans boast a formidable bowling attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and spin wizard Rashid Khan, who will likely target the young opener early.

If Sooryavanshi secures the remaining 68 runs against Gujarat Titans elite bowling attack , he will become the youngest player in cricket history to cross the 1,000-run threshold in the IPL.

GT vs RR IPL 2026 Squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder, Ishant Sharma, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kushagra, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Karim Janat, Glenn Phillips

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (captain), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Emanjot Chahal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Aman Rao, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Yudhvir Singh, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Sushant Mishra, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Punja