/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on cusp of major history, set to become India's youngest-ever international cricketer

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old batting prodigy, who has been handed a maiden call-up to India's senior T20 squad for the upcoming series against Ireland and England, is on the cusp of major history. If Vaibhav takes the field in the India vs Ireland 1st T20I on Friday, the left-handed opener will shatter a 36-year-old record held by Sachin Tendulkar to become India's youngest male international debutant.
Tendulkar famously made his international debut against Pakistan in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days and Sooryavanshi at just 15 years and roughly 91 days old, stands on the brink of international glory that few could have imagined even a couple of years ago.
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Sooryavanshi’s selection by the national selectors isn’t just a gamble on raw potential; it is a direct reward for a heavily documented, boundary-shattering run across domestic and franchise cricket.
Playing for the Rajasthan Royals, the teenager took the IPL 2026 season by storm, completely dismantling world-class bowling attacks. He finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer, accumulating an astonishing 776 runs at an otherworldly strike rate of over 230.
Along the way, he took home the Orange Cap, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, and broke Chris Gayle's long-standing record for the most sixes hit in a single IPL season.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's meteoric rise to the top of world cricket has moved at a blistering pace:
Ranji Trophy Debut - January 2024
At just 12 years old, he made history by debuting in the Ranji Trophy for Bihar, becoming one of the youngest first-class debutants in Indian history.
The IPL Centennial - April 2025
After being picked up by Rajasthan Royals at age 14, he hit the first ball of his IPL career for a six and went on to score a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest centurion in men's T20 history.
U19 World Cup Glory - Early 2026
Led India U19 to a World Cup title, earning Player of the Tournament honors after smashing a brutal 175 off just 80 balls against England in the final.
The 11-Ball World Record - June 21, 2026
Playing for India A against Sri Lanka A, he blasted a half-century in just 11 balls - shattering the world record for the fastest fifty in List A cricket history.
The Senior Call-Up - June 2026
Officially selected for India's senior T20I squad to tour Ireland and England.
What has stunned veteran analysts - including Sachin Tendulkar himself - is the maturity and complete lack of fear in the 15-year-old's game. Facing elite international pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, and Kagiso Rabada in the IPL, Sooryavanshi routinely hit them off their lengths, treating seasoned veterans like club bowlers.
The Indian team management is fully aware of the unique situation of touring with a 15-year-old; reports confirm that his parents is accompanying him on the UK tour to help him transition smoothly into the high-pressure environment of international sports.
Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, India is boldly ushering in a completely new, hyper-aggressive era of T20 cricket, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the crown jewel of that future.
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna
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