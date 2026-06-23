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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opens up on India call-up after emotional team India jersey moment, says 'Couldn't stop smiling'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened up on the emotional moment he received his Team India jersey after earning a historic senior call-up. The 15-year-old prodigy said fulfilling his dream of representing India left him speechless and unable to stop smiling.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 11:02 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opens up on India call-up after emotional team India jersey moment, says 'Couldn't stop smiling'
Image Credit: IANS

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