/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opens up on India call-up after emotional team India jersey moment, says 'Couldn't stop smiling'

Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reflected on earning his maiden call-up to the senior team and opened about the emotional moment he got his hands on his India jersey, describing it as the ultimate fulfilment of why he first picked up a cricket bat.



At the age of 15 years and 71 days, Sooryavanshi earned his maiden call-up to the India T20 squad for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England and the Asian Games 2026, becoming the youngest player to be picked for India, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s 36-year record.