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NewsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi out for 14 on India A return as SL A captain takes stunning catch in Tri-Nation Series 2026
VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out for 14 on India A return as SL A captain takes stunning catch in Tri-Nation Series 2026

 India's latest teenage batting prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, returned to national colors on Tuesday during India A's opening fixture of the competitive Tri Nation series against Sri Lanka A.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sooryavanshi entered the tournament determined to prove his List A credentials after completely dominating the shortest format.
  • Earlier in the morning, India A captain Tilak Varma won the toss and elected to bat first.
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out for 14 on India A return as SL A captain takes stunning catch in Tri-Nation Series 2026Credits - X

 India's latest teenage batting prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, returned to national colors on Tuesday during India A's opening fixture of the competitive Tri Nation series against Sri Lanka A. The highly anticipated match took place at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, drawing massive interest after the youngster's record breaking domestic season.

Early Setback for the Prodigy

Sooryavanshi entered the tournament determined to prove his List A credentials after completely dominating the shortest format. Opening the innings alongside Prabhsimran Singh, the left handed batsman started with aggressive intent, quickly collecting three boundaries to race to 14 runs off just 12 deliveries.

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However, his promising start was cut short when he attempted to loft a delivery over the mid off fielder. The bat turned in his hand at the point of contact, preventing him from gaining the necessary elevation and timing. Sri Lanka A captain Sahan Arachchige reacted swiftly, diving full length to complete a spectacular catch and send the teenager back to the pavilion.

This assignment is seen as a key opportunity for the 15 year old to show his adaptability in 50 over cricket, following an extraordinary IPL campaign where he amassed 776 runs across 16 innings. His franchise success earned him five individual honors, including the Orange Cap, the Super Striker of the Season, and the tournament Most Valuable Player award with a massive 436.5 points.

Toss and Team Lineups

Earlier in the morning, India A captain Tilak Varma won the toss and elected to bat first, aiming to set a formidable target on the Dambulla surface. Both teams fielded full strength lineups for the series opener:

India A Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (captain), Ayush Badoni, Anukul Roy, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam.

Sri Lanka A Playing XI: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Garuka Sanketh.

Tri Nation Tournament Structure

The tournament features India A, Sri Lanka A, and Afghanistan A competing in a double round robin format. Each team plays the other two sides twice, resulting in four league games per team in the 50 over List A format.

A total of six league matches will be played before the top two teams on the points table qualify for the grand final. Points are awarded as 2 for a victory, 1 for an abandoned or no result match, and 0 for a loss.

Official Tournament Schedule

All matches are scheduled to take place at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, starting at 10:00 AM IST:

June 9: Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A (Note: Played as the scheduled opener with India A also active)

June 11: India A vs Sri Lanka A

June 13: India A vs Afghanistan A

June 15: Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A

June 17: India A vs Afghanistan A

June 19: India A vs Sri Lanka A

June 21: The Final

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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