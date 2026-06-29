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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ready for India debut but must wait, India coach explains decision after Ireland series

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is ready for international cricket but insisted the 15-year-old must wait for his India debut. The team management backed giving established players a longer run despite India's disappointing 2-0 T20I series defeat to Ireland.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ready for India debut but must wait, India coach explains decision after Ireland series
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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