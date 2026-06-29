/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ready for India debut but must wait, India coach explains decision after Ireland series

India's decision to leave teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of the playing XI during the T20I series against Ireland has become one of the biggest talking points following the team's shocking 2-0 series defeat. While fans questioned why the 15-year-old was not handed his international debut, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has defended the team management's call.
Sooryavanshi received his maiden India call-up after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign, where he amassed 776 runs to finish as the tournament's Orange Cap winner. Despite expectations of an immediate debut, the left-hander remained on the bench for both matches in Belfast.
Addressing the media after the series, ten Doeschate made it clear that the youngster possesses the ability to play at the highest level but said the team wanted to continue backing established players.
"He is absolutely ready to play international cricket, there's no doubt about that. But it's not a question of leaving Sanju Samson out. He played a huge role in helping India win the T20 World Cup just three months ago and also had a good IPL," the India assistant coach said.
Ten Doeschate added that the current management believes in giving players an extended run instead of making frequent changes after a couple of poor performances. "We want to give players confidence. As excited as everyone is to see Vaibhav play, he has to go through the same process as everyone else and wait for his opportunity," he added.
The decision came under greater scrutiny after Sanju Samson endured a disappointing series with the bat. The wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed for a first-ball duck in both matches by Ireland pacer Jai Moondra, while opening partner Abhishek Sharma followed up his first-match half-century with a duck in the second T20I.
India's batting unit failed to capitalise on key moments as Ireland completed a historic clean sweep.
Ireland scripted history by defeating India in both T20Is to record their first-ever bilateral series victory over the Men in Blue in any format.
After winning the opening match by 34 runs, the hosts successfully defended 154 in the second T20I, clinching a dramatic one-run victory to seal a memorable 2-0 series triumph.
India will now shift focus to the white-ball tour of England, where they are scheduled to play five T20Is followed by three ODIs.
The spotlight is expected to remain firmly on Sooryavanshi, with anticipation growing over when the teenage star will finally make his international debut. If selected during the England series, he will become India's youngest international cricketer, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record.
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