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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals why Novak Djokovic is his idol, also names Abhishek Sharma as ideal tennis partner

Young India batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi revealed that Novak Djokovic is his biggest tennis idol, while also naming opening partner Abhishek Sharma as his ideal doubles partner on the court. The teenage cricketer also praised Wimbledon 2026 champion Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, saying the duo's dominance continues to inspire young athletes across sports.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 08:41 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 08:42 AM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals why Novak Djokovic is his idol, also names Abhishek Sharma as ideal tennis partner
Image Credit: Instagram/ @vaibhav_sooryavanshi09

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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