/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals why Novak Djokovic is his idol, also names Abhishek Sharma as ideal tennis partner

India's young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has opened up on his love for tennis, revealing that Novak Djokovic remains his biggest inspiration while also backing Jannik Sinner to emerge victorious at Wimbledon 2026.
Speaking to JioStar, the teenage cricketer said he has closely followed tennis over the last few years and grew up watching two of the sport's greatest icons, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
"I have been following tennis for the last four to five years. I used to watch Nadal and Djokovic a lot. Now I am a big fan of Djokovic. But both of them are players I have always followed closely," Vaibhav said.
While expressing admiration for the current generation of stars, the youngster admitted that he enjoys watching Carlos Alcaraz, but felt Jannik Sinner had been the standout performer at this year's Championships.
"I really like Carlos Alcaraz among the current generation of tennis players, but he is not playing this year. As I followed the tournament, I was impressed by how Jannik Sinner dominated. So hopefully he will go on to win the final today," he added.
Vaibhav was also asked who he would choose as his doubles partner if he ever stepped onto a tennis court competitively. Without hesitation, he picked fellow India opener Abhishek Sharma, highlighting the strong chemistry the pair share while batting together.
"I will go with Abhishek bhaiya. He is my opening partner in international cricket. I really enjoy batting with him a lot, so I will choose him as my doubles tennis partner as well," he said.
The Indian opener also praised Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, saying the duo's dominance has become a source of inspiration not only for young tennis players but for athletes across different sports.
"I really admire Alcaraz and Sinner among the current generation of stars, without a doubt. The way they are playing right now, they are dominating the sport. That is exactly what I want to do in cricket. Watching them is lovely, and it inspires young cricketers like me. I think it inspires youngsters across all sports. That is what brings us here," he said.
Vaibhav's prediction eventually proved correct as World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 in the Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final. The Italian successfully defended his title, becoming just the 10th player to retain the men's singles crown at the All England Club.
Following the victory, Sinner credited his team for their unwavering support throughout the campaign and also backed runner-up Zverev to win more Grand Slam titles in the future. The Wimbledon triumph marked Sinner's fifth Grand Slam title and his first major trophy of the 2026 season.
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