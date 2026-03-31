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NewsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi’s birthday twist shocks fans - ‘I went to sleep early’ after smashing IPL 2026’s fastest fifty
VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s birthday twist shocks fans - ‘I went to sleep early’ after smashing IPL 2026’s fastest fifty

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a 15-ball IPL fifty but skipped his birthday cake. His hilarious reason is now going viral.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 09:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi combined elite powerplay hitting with tactical awareness to script RR’s dominant IPL 2026 win.
  • His humorous birthday revelation added a human layer to a record-breaking performance.
  • Strong backing from RR management is enabling fearless cricket from the 15-year-old prodigy.
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s birthday twist shocks fans - ‘I went to sleep early’ after smashing IPL 2026’s fastest fiftyVaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates a stunning 15-ball fifty days after turning 15, then reveals why he skipped his own birthday cake Photo Credit – X

Rajasthan Royals teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did something in IPL 2026. After turning 15 he hit a half-century in just 15 balls against Chennai Super Kings.. What people also loved was when he said he skipped his own birthday cake-cutting because he did not want to get cake on him. The difference between a cricket performance and a funny personal choice made Sooryavanshi a popular name early in the season.

Also Read: IPL 2026 updated points table after RR vs CSK game: Rajasthan Royals take huge net run rate boost after 8 wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

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Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's story is trending

Sooryavanshis rise is not about scoring runs. At 15 he showed he can stay calm and make choices in a high-pressure IPL game.

* Scored a 15-ball fifty vs CSK

* Helped Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets

* Did it three days after his birthday

* Then said: "I went to sleep to avoid getting cake on me”

This mix of great performance and relatable personality made more people like him.

The innings that changed the game

Rajasthan Royals needed a start to avoid early pressure while chasing 128. Sooryavanshi made sure that did not happen.

He started attacking from the ball taking advantage of field restrictions and quickly changing the games momentum. His approach was not reckless; it was well thought out.

Breakdown

* RR thought the powerplay was the most important part of the game

* The pitch initially had some grip. Got easier later

* Sooryavanshi targeted bowlers and gaps early

* He and Yashasvi Jaiswal kept rotating the strike to keep the pressure on

This shows he has an understanding of the game, which is rare at his age.

Backing from Rajasthan Royals management

A reason for his fearless batting is the support from the team management.

Head coach Kumar Sangakkara and the support staff told him they believe in him and that he should play his game.

“They just told me they back me and I should play according to the situation " Sooryavanshi said.

Captain Riyan Parag also made it clear that outside pressure will not affect his role.

The birthday moment that went viral

While his cricket performance got a lot of attention his honest comment about his birthday made people like him more.

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Akash Kharade

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