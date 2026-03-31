Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s birthday twist shocks fans - ‘I went to sleep early’ after smashing IPL 2026’s fastest fifty

Rajasthan Royals teenage star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did something in IPL 2026. After turning 15 he hit a half-century in just 15 balls against Chennai Super Kings.. What people also loved was when he said he skipped his own birthday cake-cutting because he did not want to get cake on him. The difference between a cricket performance and a funny personal choice made Sooryavanshi a popular name early in the season.

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Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's story is trending

Sooryavanshis rise is not about scoring runs. At 15 he showed he can stay calm and make choices in a high-pressure IPL game.

* Scored a 15-ball fifty vs CSK

* Helped Rajasthan Royals win by 8 wickets

* Did it three days after his birthday

* Then said: "I went to sleep to avoid getting cake on me”

This mix of great performance and relatable personality made more people like him.

The innings that changed the game

Rajasthan Royals needed a start to avoid early pressure while chasing 128. Sooryavanshi made sure that did not happen.

He started attacking from the ball taking advantage of field restrictions and quickly changing the games momentum. His approach was not reckless; it was well thought out.

Breakdown

* RR thought the powerplay was the most important part of the game

* The pitch initially had some grip. Got easier later

* Sooryavanshi targeted bowlers and gaps early

* He and Yashasvi Jaiswal kept rotating the strike to keep the pressure on

This shows he has an understanding of the game, which is rare at his age.

Backing from Rajasthan Royals management

A reason for his fearless batting is the support from the team management.

Head coach Kumar Sangakkara and the support staff told him they believe in him and that he should play his game.

“They just told me they back me and I should play according to the situation " Sooryavanshi said.

Captain Riyan Parag also made it clear that outside pressure will not affect his role.

The birthday moment that went viral

While his cricket performance got a lot of attention his honest comment about his birthday made people like him more.