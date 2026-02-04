Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive knock turns U19 WC Semi-Final with 24-Ball Fifty in crucial 300+ chase vs Afghanistan

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced one of the most electrifying knocks in ICC Under-19 World Cup history, smashing a 24-ball half-century to put India U19 firmly in control of a daunting 300-plus chase against Afghanistan U19 in the second semi-final at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Chasing a steep target of 311, India needed an early statement of intent and Sooryavanshi delivered it in breathtaking fashion.

Fearless Start in a High-Pressure Chase

Walking in with scoreboard pressure already intense, the right-hander tore into the Afghanistan bowling attack, racing to 68 off just 33 balls, an innings decorated with nine fours and four sixes at a staggering strike rate of 206.06.

His ability to find boundaries at will not only eased the pressure but also flipped the momentum of the knockout clash within the first ten overs.

Game-Changing Opening Partnership

Sooryavanshi combined with Aaron George to stitch together a crucial 90-run opening stand in just 9.3 overs, effectively neutralising Afghanistan’s early plans.

George played the perfect supporting role, scoring a composed 40 off 41 balls, while allowing his partner to dominate the scoring.

Dismissal Comes, Damage Already Done

India were cruising at 132 for 1 in 15.4 overs when Sooryavanshi was finally dismissed, caught off a delivery from Nooristani Omarzai. By then, the required run rate had dropped significantly, and Afghanistan’s bowlers were visibly deflated.

Captain Ayush Mhatre, unbeaten on 22 off 20 balls, ensured there was no loss of momentum after the breakthrough.

Afghanistan’s Strong 300-Plus Effort

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan U19 posted a formidable 310 for 4 after choosing to bat first. Their innings was anchored by a massive partnership between Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai.

Shinozada struck a fluent 110 off 93 balls, while Niazai followed it up with a composed 101 not out off 86 deliveries, guiding Afghanistan past the psychological 300-run mark.

Indian Bowlers Struggle to Contain Runs

India’s bowlers found it difficult to stem the flow, though Deepesh Devendran and Kanishk Chouhan picked up two wickets each to prevent further damage in the closing overs.

Despite those breakthroughs, Afghanistan’s total loomed as a massive challenge in a World Cup semi-final.

A Statement Knock on the Big Stage

Sooryavanshi’s impact was most evident during the powerplay, where India surged to 91 runs in the first 10 overs, instantly shifting the pressure onto Afghanistan.

With several batters still in reserve—including Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, and Abhigyan Kundu—India U19 remained firmly on course at the time of writing.

A Knock to Remember at the U19 World Cup

Regardless of the final outcome, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s 24-ball fifty stands out as one of the defining moments of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, reinforcing his status as one of India’s most exciting young batting prospects.