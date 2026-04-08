Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s first-ball six off Jasprit Bumrah goes viral - Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s viral first-ball six off Jasprit Bumrah lit up IPL 2026, turning a rain-hit RR vs MI clash into a breakout moment for the 15-year-old and a talking point across cricket circles. The fearless hit not only stunned Bumrah but also instantly trended online, capturing the shift in T20 batting mindset.

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Viral moment that changed the tone instantly

In a rain-shortened 11-over contest in Guwahati, the spotlight was firmly on the much-hyped duel between Jasprit Bumrah and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. What followed exceeded expectations.

Facing his very first ball from Bumrah, Sooryavanshi showed zero hesitation. He picked a slot delivery early and launched it over long-on for a six. Within seconds, the clip went viral, with fans and analysts calling it one of the boldest opening statements against India’s premier pacer.

The impact was immediate. Rajasthan Royals seized momentum, and Mumbai Indians were pushed on the back foot before they could settle.

Not just one, but two sixes off Bumrah

The first six wasn’t a fluke. Sooryavanshi doubled down in the same over.

Second six: A short ball on leg stump

Response: Rocked back and pulled it over backward square leg

Result: 12 runs off Bumrah from the teenager alone

Bumrah, known for precision and control, was unusually expensive, conceding 14 runs in the over. Yet, his reaction stood out. A composed smile instead of frustration. That visual has also become part of the viral narrative.

Why this clip is blowing up online

This wasn’t just about runs. It tapped into deeper fan psychology and modern T20 trends:

David vs Goliath factor: A 15-year-old taking on one of the world’s best

Fearless T20 mindset: No respect for reputation, only execution

Visual drama: Clean striking + Bumrah’s calm reaction

Context: Rain delay built anticipation for this exact contest

On platforms like X and Instagram, the clip is being shared with captions around “new generation vs old guard” and “future of Indian cricket.”

The innings: Short, explosive, impactful

Sooryavanshi didn’t just have a moment. He delivered a statement knock:

39 runs off 14 balls

5 sixes, 1 boundary

Strike rate: 278+

He was eventually dismissed by Shardul Thakur, but by then, the damage was done.

Alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed 77 off 32 balls, Rajasthan Royals built a rapid platform. The duo added 80 runs in just five overs, effectively deciding the game in a shortened format.

Tactical breakdown: What Bumrah got wrong

From a cricketing lens, this wasn’t just aggression. There were execution lapses:

First ball: Overpitched in the slot, rare miss from Bumrah

Second six: Short and drifting leg-side, easy pickup zone

Field setup: Attacking field early, which backfired

Against most batters, these might not go for six. Against a fearless hitter like Sooryavanshi, they were punished instantly.