Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s first-ball six off Jasprit Bumrah goes viral - Watch
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes Jasprit Bumrah for a first-ball six in IPL 2026. Watch the viral moment and full match impact.
- A 15-year-old taking down Jasprit Bumrah in the first ball signals a generational shift in T20 batting.
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- The viral clip underscores how fearless intent is redefining powerplay strategy in IPL 2026.
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- Bumrah’s calm reaction adds a rare layer of sportsmanship to a high-impact viral moment.
Trending Photos
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s viral first-ball six off Jasprit Bumrah lit up IPL 2026, turning a rain-hit RR vs MI clash into a breakout moment for the 15-year-old and a talking point across cricket circles. The fearless hit not only stunned Bumrah but also instantly trended online, capturing the shift in T20 batting mindset.
#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RRvMI | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/cI0zqCXz0X— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2026
Also Read: Meet Deepak Chahar’s wife Jaya Bhardwaj: Secret career, net worth and viral IPL 2026 love story
Viral moment that changed the tone instantly
In a rain-shortened 11-over contest in Guwahati, the spotlight was firmly on the much-hyped duel between Jasprit Bumrah and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. What followed exceeded expectations.
Facing his very first ball from Bumrah, Sooryavanshi showed zero hesitation. He picked a slot delivery early and launched it over long-on for a six. Within seconds, the clip went viral, with fans and analysts calling it one of the boldest opening statements against India’s premier pacer.
The impact was immediate. Rajasthan Royals seized momentum, and Mumbai Indians were pushed on the back foot before they could settle.
Not just one, but two sixes off Bumrah
- The first six wasn’t a fluke. Sooryavanshi doubled down in the same over.
- Second six: A short ball on leg stump
- Response: Rocked back and pulled it over backward square leg
- Result: 12 runs off Bumrah from the teenager alone
Bumrah, known for precision and control, was unusually expensive, conceding 14 runs in the over. Yet, his reaction stood out. A composed smile instead of frustration. That visual has also become part of the viral narrative.
Why this clip is blowing up online
This wasn’t just about runs. It tapped into deeper fan psychology and modern T20 trends:
- David vs Goliath factor: A 15-year-old taking on one of the world’s best
- Fearless T20 mindset: No respect for reputation, only execution
- Visual drama: Clean striking + Bumrah’s calm reaction
- Context: Rain delay built anticipation for this exact contest
On platforms like X and Instagram, the clip is being shared with captions around “new generation vs old guard” and “future of Indian cricket.”
The innings: Short, explosive, impactful
Sooryavanshi didn’t just have a moment. He delivered a statement knock:
- 39 runs off 14 balls
- 5 sixes, 1 boundary
- Strike rate: 278+
He was eventually dismissed by Shardul Thakur, but by then, the damage was done.
Alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed 77 off 32 balls, Rajasthan Royals built a rapid platform. The duo added 80 runs in just five overs, effectively deciding the game in a shortened format.
Tactical breakdown: What Bumrah got wrong
From a cricketing lens, this wasn’t just aggression. There were execution lapses:
- First ball: Overpitched in the slot, rare miss from Bumrah
- Second six: Short and drifting leg-side, easy pickup zone
- Field setup: Attacking field early, which backfired
Against most batters, these might not go for six. Against a fearless hitter like Sooryavanshi, they were punished instantly.
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