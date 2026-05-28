15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history, becomes 1st player to...

The 15-year-old from Bihar blasted Rajasthan Royals into Qualifier 2, finished the Eliminator with 680 IPL runs for the season, surpassed Chris Gayle's all-time sixes record and remains the runaway Orange Cap leader.

Sooryavanshi Powers RR Into Qualifier 2

In a knockout match that demanded composure and courage, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered everything except restraint. The 15-year-old left-hander from Bihar smashed a breathtaking 97 off just 29 balls to propel Rajasthan Royals to 243/8 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday. His stunning innings, featuring 12 sixes and five boundaries at a strike rate of 334.48, laid the foundation for Rajasthan Royals' 47-run victory and secured their place in Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans.

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By the time Praful Hinge finally dismissed him for 97, caught by Smaran Ravichandran, the contest had already swung decisively in Rajasthan's favour.

Full List: Most Runs in a T20 Tournament Before Turning 20

Player Team Tournament Season Age Runs

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 15 680*

Devdutt Padikkal Karnataka Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019/20 19 580

Tilak Varma Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 19 397

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Paarl Royals SA20 2024/25 18 397

Will Smeed Somerset Vitality Blast 2021 19 385

Gustav McKeon France ICC T20 WC Sub-Regional Qualifier 2022 18 377

Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals IPL 2017 19 366

Yash Dhull Delhi Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022/23 20 (season start 19) 363

James Vince Hampshire Friends Provident T20 2010 19 353

Prithvi Shaw Delhi Capitals IPL 2019 19 353

World Record: Most Runs by a Teenager in a T20 Tournament

Before IPL 2026, the record belonged to Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 580 runs in the 2019-20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Sooryavanshi has now surpassed that mark by 100 runs while being four years younger. His tally of 680 runs is now the highest ever by a teenager in any T20 tournament worldwide.

IPL Record: Highest Run-Scorer Among Teenagers

Within IPL history, Tilak Varma's 397-run season in 2022 had stood as the benchmark for teenage batters. Sooryavanshi has shattered that record beyond recognition. His 680 runs are more than 280 runs ahead of the previous mark, highlighting the scale of his dominance throughout the season.

Another Milestone: Highest Runs by an Uncapped Player

The teenager also surpassed Yashasvi Jaiswal's IPL record of 626 runs by an uncapped player in a single season. Jaiswal set that benchmark in 2023 while playing for Rajasthan Royals. Sooryavanshi has now moved past it comfortably, reaching 680 runs and establishing a new all-time record for uncapped cricketers in the IPL.

The Hundred That Almost Was

There was one record that narrowly escaped him. Chris Gayle's legendary 30-ball century against Pune Warriors in 2013 remains the fastest hundred in IPL history. Sooryavanshi reached 97 off just 29 deliveries and was only one scoring shot away from surpassing Gayle's iconic mark. Yet the teenager showed little disappointment after the game, instead, he focused on the bigger objective.

"Centuries will come in the future. Right now, the focus is on winning the trophy." That statement perhaps explains why he has become the defining story of IPL 2026.

IPL 2026 Season Snapshot

Runs: 680

Matches: 15

Strike Rate: 242.85

Sixes: 65 (IPL record)

Orange Cap Position: 1s