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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts world record in India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I, becomes first male cricketer to...

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his remarkable rise in international cricket by scripting a unique world record during the third T20I between India and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 06:04 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts world record in India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I, becomes first male cricketer to...
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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