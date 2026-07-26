/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts world record in India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I, becomes first male cricketer to...

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his remarkable rise in international cricket by scripting a unique world record during the third T20I between India and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.
The 15-year-old opener became the first player in men's international cricket history to score two half-centuries before turning 16. His latest milestone came after he produced another impressive knock at the top of the order in the series decider.
Sooryavanshi brought up his second international fifty before his 16th birthday, adding to the half-century he scored earlier in his series. He became the first male cricketer to achieve the feat twice.
Before Sooryavanshi, Nepal's Kushal Malla was the only player to have scored a 50-plus score in men's international cricket before turning 16.
The teenage batter’s latest achievement places him in a category of his own. While Malla had previously achieved the feat once, Sooryavanshi has now doubled the record with two 50-plus scores before reaching the age of 16.
Most 50-plus scores before turning 16 in men’s internationals:
2 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India)
1 - Kushal Malla (Nepal)
The milestone further underlines the youngster’s extraordinary start to his international career. Despite his age, Sooryavanshi has displayed remarkable confidence against international bowlers and has continued to play his attacking brand of cricket.
India opted to bat first after winning the toss but suffered an early setback when Abhishek Sharma was dismissed by Blessing Muzarabani.
Sooryavanshi, however, continued to play positively and formed a crucial 75-run partnership with Ishan Kishan. The young opener combined aggressive strokeplay with composure as he found boundaries and rotated the strike effectively.
His innings featured confident drives and powerful strokes against both pace and spin, once again showcasing the talent that has made him one of the most talked-about young batters in world cricket.
With another historic half-century, Sooryavanshi has added yet another remarkable chapter to his rapidly growing international career. At just 15, the India opener has already achieved a feat no other male cricketer has managed before the age of 16.
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