/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s record, becomes youngest to debut for India

In a moment destined to be etched in Indian cricket folklore, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his India debut in the second T20I of the five-match series against England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday. By stepping onto the field at just 15 years and 99 days, the Bihar prodigy Sooryavanshi has officially become the youngest male cricketer to ever represent India in international cricket.
Sooryavanshi eclipsed a legendary, 37-year-old record previously held by the 'Master Blaster' himself, Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar had held the record since November 1989, debuting in Tests against Pakistan at the age of 16 years and 205 days.
Sooryavanshi’s entry not only rewrites that historic benchmark but also marks him as the youngest T20I debutant from a full ICC member nation.
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The atmosphere at Manchester was electric as the young left-handed opener was handed his maiden international cap by fellow teammate Tilak Varma ahead of the toss. Varma had previously captained Sooryavanshi during India A’s recent tour of Sri Lanka.
At the toss, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed the historic selection, announcing that the 15-year-old would be slotting straight into the playing XI as an opener, replacing the experienced Sanju Samson.
"We are going to bat first again. One change, Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) comes in for Sanju (Samson). You've seen him in the last couple of months, the way he's been smashing the ball, taking on the best of the bowlers, shows immense confidence that he possesses," Shreyas stated after winning the toss.
"I feel that he completely deserves to be in the squad the way he has performed in the last couple of months and years. He's someone who doesn't take pressure at all. The way you see him inside the dressing room, he's got that unflinching nature. And so good to have him around," he added.
Furthermore, Sooryavanshi didn't just break the men's record; he also surpassed the overall Indian record across both men's and women's international formats, which was previously held by explosive opener Shafali Verma (who debuted at 15 years and 239 days in 2019).
This also places him as the youngest ever T20I debutant from any ICC Full Member nation.
Youngest to debut in International cricket (FM teams)
14y 227d - Hasan Raza (PAK) vs ZIM, Faisalabad, 1996
15y 99d - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IND) vs ENG, Manchester, 2026*
15y 116d - Mohammad Sharif (BAN) vs ZIM, Harare, 2001
15y 124d - Mushtaq Mohammad (PAK) vs WI, Lahore, 1959
16y 127d - Aaqib Javed (PAK) vs WI, Adelaide, 1988
16y 205d - Sachin Tendulkar (IND) vs PAK, Karachi, 1989
India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue
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