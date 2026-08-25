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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shines with ball, picks up 2 wickets in 4 balls in Duleep Trophy - Watch

After a brief and disappointing stay with the bat, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bounced back emphatically with the ball, claiming two wickets in the space of four deliveries for East Zone against North East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 quarter-final on Tuesday.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 11:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shines with ball, picks up 2 wickets in 4 balls in Duleep Trophy - Watch
Image Credit: JioHotstar/BCCI Domestic Screengrab

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shines with ball, picks up 2 wickets in 4 balls in Duleep Trophy - Watch
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