/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shines with ball, picks up 2 wickets in 4 balls in Duleep Trophy - Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, India’s teenage batting sensation, proved on Tuesday that he can change a game with both bat and ball. After a brief and disappointing stay with the bat, 15-year-old Sooryavanshi bounced back emphatically with the ball, claiming two wickets in the space of four deliveries for East Zone against North East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 quarter-final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru.
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Walking out in East Zone colours as the side's vice-captain under skipper Ishan Kishan, Sooryavanshi had a disappointing outing with the bat. The young left-hander struck two crisp boundaries off Manipur pacer Bishworjit Konthoujam before being dismissed for eight runs off six balls.
Despite his early departure, East Zone piled up a commanding first-innings total of 467, anchored by centuries from Shahbaz Ahmed (167) and Sudip Kumar Gharami (146).
East Zone's bowlers bundled North East Zone out for just 111 in their first innings, prompting Kishan to enforce the follow-on with a massive 356-run lead.
During the 28th over of the second innings, Kishan handed the ball to Sooryavanshi to inject a fresh dimension into the attack:
27.2 Over: Sooryavanshi tossed one outside off, luring Kishan Lyngdoh (25) into a lofted drive that produced a leading edge, safely pouched by substitute fielder Denish Das at cover.
27.5 Over: Just three balls later, Sooryavanshi found the outside edge of incoming batter Imliwati Lemtur (4), with keeper Ishan Kishan completing a sharp catch behind the stumps.
The quick double strike saw Sooryavanshi finish his tidy spell with figures of 3-0-11-2, leaving North East Zone reeling and accelerating East Zone's eventual innings-and-210-run victory.
Another Dimension Of Sooryavanshi's Game
The excellent bowling performance from Sooryavanshi highlighted another dimension to the his game. Already known for explosive batting that earned him early international recognition, the Rajasthan Royals and India T20I opener showed composure and skill with the ball after his modest batting return, adding valuable first-class wickets and contributing to a dominant team result.
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