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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be in school, not team India? Daryll Cullinan's big warning

Former South Africa batter Daryll Cullinan has urged Indian cricket to protect 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the pressures of early stardom, saying he should focus on his education and personal growth before international cricket. Cullinan also advised the youngster to seek guidance from Sachin Tendulkar, warning that social media has created unprecedented expectations for teenage prodigies.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 09:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 09:15 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should be in school, not team India? Daryll Cullinan's big warning
Image Credit: X/ BCCI

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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