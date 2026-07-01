Cullinan acknowledged that everyone around Sooryavanshi wants what is best for him but stressed that good intentions alone are not enough. "Everyone will say they are doing what is best for Sooryavanshi. Most will mean it. His family will love him and travel with him. His coaches will care. His franchise will speak of development. The BCCI will tell us they have a plan. But none of that is the same as protection. Care matters, but it's not enough."