Former South Africa batter Daryll Cullinan has urged Indian cricket to carefully manage the rapid rise of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying the 15-year-old should be allowed to grow as a person before being pushed into the demands of international cricket.
Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Cullinan said the youngster's situation is unlike anything the sport has witnessed before because of the enormous attention generated by Indian cricket and social media. "Cricket has seen prodigies. It has seen young players arrive early and carry labels they did not ask for. But it has not seen this precise combination before, of innocence, extraordinary gift, and a social media world that has abolished nearly every distance between a child and the opinions of hundreds of millions."
The former South Africa batter believes the hype surrounding Sooryavanshi has reached unprecedented levels and warned that the teenager requires protection rather than constant exposure. "Sooryavanshi is 15, living a life that is not proceeding at the ordinary pace of growing up. This needs careful consideration before it is too late."
Cullinan acknowledged that everyone around Sooryavanshi wants what is best for him but stressed that good intentions alone are not enough. "Everyone will say they are doing what is best for Sooryavanshi. Most will mean it. His family will love him and travel with him. His coaches will care. His franchise will speak of development. The BCCI will tell us they have a plan. But none of that is the same as protection. Care matters, but it's not enough."
With Sooryavanshi already part of India's T20I squad after a sensational IPL 2026 campaign, the debate over his international debut has only intensified. Cullinan, however, believes the teenager's overall development should remain the priority.
Going against popular opinion, Cullinan said Sooryavanshi should continue enjoying a normal childhood instead of carrying the burden of national expectations. "In my view he should be at home preparing for his exams, playing gully cricket with his mates, and being a young boy while he still has the chance. That does not mean ignoring his talent. It means understanding that the talent will only be truly served if the person carrying it is allowed to grow whole."
According to Cullinan, allowing the youngster to mature naturally will ultimately benefit both the player and Indian cricket.
Cullinan pointed out that previous teenage stars did not have to deal with the constant scrutiny today's youngsters face. "Every innings, every press conference, every gesture, every failure, every heated on-field moment can be clipped, uploaded and judged within minutes by people who answer to no one."
He added that the attention surrounding Sooryavanshi never truly disappears. "The crowd used to leave the stadium at the end of the day. Now it never really leaves at all."
Cullinan also suggested that Sooryavanshi seek guidance from batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who understands the pressures of becoming a national icon at a young age. "It is my sincere hope that he will turn to Tendulkar for guidance. He could not be more lucky than to have a mentor in a fellow Indian cricketer who has been through it all and seen it all, and who will have his best interests at heart."
Ending on a hopeful note, Cullinan said Indian cricket should think about the teenager's long-term future rather than immediate success. "What we should hope for is that he retires at 40 and not washed up at 25."
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