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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stars as India A thrash Sri Lanka A by 66 runs to lift tri-series trophy

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a breathtaking knock (94 off 29 balls) and played a key role in India A's win over Sri Lanka A in the tri-series final on Sunday.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 09:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 09:00 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stars as India A thrash Sri Lanka A by 66 runs to lift tri-series trophy
Image Credit: BCCI

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