Vaibhav Sooryavanshi all set to appear for 10th Board Exam after winning ICC U-19 WC; School principal warns 'No VIP treatment'

After dismantling international bowling attacks in the Under 19 World Cup, India’s teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is preparing for a challenge of a different nature. The 14 year old opening batter is set to appear for the CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations starting February 17, 2026. While he has drawn global attention for his explosive batting, the focus now shifts to his academic performance in Samastipur, Bihar.

No Shortcuts on the Academic Pitch

Despite his status as a rising star in Indian cricket, the principal of Poddar International School, Neel Kishore Sinha, has made a firm statement regarding the conduct of the examinations. The principal emphasized that the young cricketer would be held to the same standards as every other student in the hall.

"This is an academic pitch," the principal reportedly stated, making it clear that fairness and confidentiality are the primary priorities. He confirmed that there will be no special arrangements, no VIP privileges, and no shortcuts for the star athlete. Once he enters the center, Suryavanshi will be identified only by his roll number, ensuring a level playing field for all candidates.

A Stellar Sporting Lead-Up

Suryavanshi’s academic commitment follows a legendary performance in the ICC Under 19 World Cup. In the final against England, he played a monumental, match winning innings of 175 runs, an effort that included 15 boundaries and 15 sixes. He ended the tournament as the second highest run scorer with a total of 439 runs, boasting an average of 62 and a strike rate nearing 170.

A student of Dr. Mukteshwar Sinha Modesty School in Tajpur, Vaibhav has already completed the necessary formalities and received his admit card. His father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, remains adamant that his son must excel in both spheres, placing significant emphasis on education despite the allure of international fame.

Managing a Unique Schedule

The examination period, which runs from February 17 to March 11, presents a rare scheduling conflict with the ongoing senior Men’s T20 World Cup. While Vaibhav may have to limit his viewing of the tournament to focus on his studies, his return to the field is already on the horizon. Immediately following the conclusion of his board exams, the Indian Premier League (IPL) season is scheduled to begin. Having already made an impact for the Rajasthan Royals, Suryavanshi is expected to rejoin the franchise to continue his professional growth.

A Model for Youth

By balancing the pressures of elite athletics with the rigors of the CBSE curriculum, Suryavanshi is challenging the traditional idea that one must choose between sports and studies. Whether he is facing a fast bowler or a complex mathematics problem, his approach remains consistent: stay calm, stay focused, and play it straight. As he prepares to trade his bat for a pen, he continues to inspire millions of students who hope to pursue their passions without compromising their education.