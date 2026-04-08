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NewsCricketVaibhav Sooryavanshi to MI? Rajasthan Royals face fight to keep teenage superstar
VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI MI TRANSFER

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to MI? Rajasthan Royals face fight to keep teenage superstar

As of April 08, 2026, the young sensation's market value has reached unprecedented heights, particularly following his dominant performance against Jasprit Bumrah. 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 03:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • This statement has fueled intense speculation regarding when and how such a transfer might occur.
  • Current MI captain Hardik Pandya was reportedly "fascinated" by the teenager’s 14-ball blitz in Guwahati.
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to MI? Rajasthan Royals face fight to keep teenage superstarCredits - AI

The transition of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to the Mumbai Indians roster appears to be a looming certainty in the IPL. As of April 08, 2026, the young sensation's market value has reached unprecedented heights, particularly following his dominant performance against Jasprit Bumrah. In a rain-delayed match shortened to 11 overs per side, Sooryavanshi dismantled the bowling attack, scoring 39 runs from a mere 14 deliveries, including four boundaries and five maximums.

The highlight of the encounter was Sooryavanshi hitting two massive sixes off Bumrah. Although their head-to-head lasted only five balls, the teenager proved he is unfazed by the stature of legendary players.

The Rajasthan Royals Legacy and Potential Departure
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) deserve significant credit for developing Sooryavanshi. The franchise has a storied reputation for discovering and polishing elite talent, having fostered the careers of Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Riyan Parag. However, RR also has a track record of losing major assets, such as their surprising release of Jos Buttler. Given the volatile nature of the league, the five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI), known for their aggressive pursuit of superstar players, are likely to make a move for the prodigy.

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"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will play against his future team tonight," posted former BCCI selector Jatin Paranjape on X.

This statement has fueled intense speculation regarding when and how such a transfer might occur. The IPL has a history of shock movements, most notably MI's re-acquisition of Hardik Pandya from the Gujarat Titans. If Sooryavanshi follows a similar path, RR could face a significant void.

Market Value and Financial Projections
Sooryavanshi was originally signed for Rs1.10 crore during the 2025 mega auction, but that figure no longer represents his actual worth. Currently only 15 years old, he is viewed as a generational talent. Analysts suggest that if he were to enter an auction today, he would likely surpass Rishabh Pant’s record for the highest bid, potentially becoming the first player to break the ₹30 crore barrier.

Potential Pathways to Mumbai Indians:

Retention Disputes: Similar to Shreyas Iyer's departure from KKR, future contract negotiations could lead to a split.

The 2027 Mega Auction: MI is expected to bid aggressively for him if he becomes available.

Trade Windows: A high-profile trade remains a distinct possibility.

The Path to the National Side
The cricket community is increasingly vocal about Sooryavanshi’s promotion to the senior Indian team. Having reached the age of 15, he meets the BCCI eligibility protocols for senior selection. His resume is already decorated with accomplishments, including:

Representing India A and the Under-19 squads.

Scoring centuries in England, Australia, and South Africa.

Winning the Under-19 World Cup.

Current MI captain Hardik Pandya was reportedly "fascinated" by the teenager’s 14-ball blitz in Guwahati. Experts urge Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar to act quickly in awarding Sooryavanshi his international cap. It is widely believed that once he secures his place in the national team, the Mumbai Indians will be ready to facilitate what could be the most expensive transfer in the history of the Indian Premier League.

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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