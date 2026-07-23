/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi urged to eliminate 'fear of failure' and avoid playing just to survive ahead of Zimbabwe series

"I feel that they shouldn't have the fear of failure. Because whenever there are such thoughts at the back of your mind, then you just play to survive. When there isn't the thought of fear of failure, then you can bring out the best from within yourself. So I have to convey this message that you shouldn't think much about the talk happening outside, what people will say, or as you said if this series goes up or down. We have to stay in the present day. The better cricket we play, the more we play with team unity, the more the team will benefit from it. We'll think about individuals later," he added.