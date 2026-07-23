/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi urged to eliminate 'fear of failure' and avoid playing just to survive ahead of Zimbabwe series

As India prepares for its T20I series against Zimbabwe, skipper Shreyas Iyer expressed strong confidence that the squad’s youngest member, 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, along with other rising stars, will bounce back after a tough initial outing in international cricket.
Iyer’s tenure as captain has endured a challenging start. Following consecutive T20I series losses to Ireland and England, the captain is still searching for his maiden win at the helm. India’s inexperienced batting lineup struggled under crunch situations during those tours. Sooryavanshi, who earned his senior international debut following a record-breaking IPL and domestic season, experienced a quiet start on the big stage, registering scores of 14, 13, and 15 in his first three outings. Despite the modest figures, the team management views this as a vital learning phase for the young talent.
Iyer on Sooryavanshi’s Development
Addressing the media ahead of the series, Iyer highlighted that the young players have utilized the break between assignments to evaluate and refine their technique:
"All the youngsters, I think, they have definitely practiced. There was a decent gap after the T20 series. So he (Sooryavanshi) must have rectified where he went wrong. So personally, I don't have to give much advice," Iyer said.
The three-match T20I series in Harare presents a critical opportunity for Iyer and his side to rebuild momentum and reset after a difficult stretch in the shortest format.
Banish the Fear of Failure
Emphasizing mental approach over technical adjustments, Iyer urged his young squad to play liberated, fearless cricket rather than being burdened by external scrutiny.
"I feel that they shouldn't have the fear of failure. Because whenever there are such thoughts at the back of your mind, then you just play to survive. When there isn't the thought of fear of failure, then you can bring out the best from within yourself. So I have to convey this message that you shouldn't think much about the talk happening outside, what people will say, or as you said if this series goes up or down. We have to stay in the present day. The better cricket we play, the more we play with team unity, the more the team will benefit from it. We'll think about individuals later," he added.
1. Familiar Hunting Ground for Sooryavanshi
While Sooryavanshi found English conditions demanding during his debut series, Harare holds fond memories for the teenager. Earlier in the year, he smashed a blistering 175 off 80 deliveries at the Harare Sports Club in the U19 World Cup final against England. Returning to a venue where he has previously dominated could serve as the perfect catalyst to kickstart his senior international career.
2. High-Stakes Series for Shreyas Iyer’s Leadership
With the senior T20 setup undergoing a post-World Cup transition, the pressure on Shreyas Iyer as T20 skipper is tangible. Dropping six of his first seven completed T20Is has amplified scrutiny on both his tactical leadership and middle-order management. A convincing series victory in Zimbabwe is essential not only to break India's current T20I losing streak but also to solidify Iyer’s authority as a long-term leader in the shortest format.
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