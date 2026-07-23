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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi urged to eliminate 'fear of failure' and avoid playing just to survive ahead of Zimbabwe series

Iyer’s tenure as captain has endured a challenging start. Following consecutive T20I series losses to Ireland and England, the captain is still searching for his maiden win at the helm.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 12:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi urged to eliminate 'fear of failure' and avoid playing just to survive ahead of Zimbabwe series

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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