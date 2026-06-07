SHOCKING: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was almost left out of India's squad - then this happened 1 hour before the announcement

Indian cricket history was created on Saturday as teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi officially earned his maiden senior India call up. While fans were eagerly awaiting the squad release, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia made the startling revelation that the decision to include the 15 year old wonderkid was finalized only an hour before the official press conference.

From Tajpur to the Indian Team

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Sooryavanshi has been the center of global cricketing discussions since his explosive 35 ball century against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025. After showing immense promise in limited opportunities that year, the young southpaw completely dominated the IPL 2026 season. Accumulating a staggering 776 runs, Sooryavanshi clinched the prestigious Orange Cap, beating seasoned international players like Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Virat Kohli to the crown.

Following the announcement, the youngster's hometown of Tajpur in Bihar erupted in massive celebrations, with local fans and family members gathering to mark the historic achievement of the country's newest sporting hero.

The Logistics Dilemma and India A Commitment

The late decision has created a unique logistical puzzle for the board. Sooryavanshi had already been named in the India A squad for the upcoming tri series in Sri Lanka, which is scheduled to run from June 9 to June 21. Following that assignment, the senior team is slated to play two T20I matches against Ireland in Belfast on June 26 and June 28, before moving to England for a five match T20I series.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia clarified that the administration is still working through the scheduling details to ensure the teenager's transition is managed smoothly.

"The way the announcement has been made, we will have to think about the fact that he is a part of the India 'A' squad for the tri nation as well. And he's part of the England and Ireland series. We will have to take a call because the finalisation of his selection took place today, about an hour ago. We'll have to take a call and decide what's best for him. The priority will be for him to go to Ireland and England. You will know at an appropriate time...," Saikia stated.

Official India T20I Squad Lists

The selectors have named two formidable squads under the leadership of newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer, signaling a comprehensive reset in the shortest format:

Squad for the tours of Ireland and England: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.

Squad for the Asian Games 2026: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.

Vaibhav creates history

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has rewritten history before even making his international debut, becoming the youngest cricketer ever selected for the Indian men's team after being named in three different national squads on Saturday.