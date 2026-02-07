Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's father hopeful of India call-up soon post U19 WC heroics says, 'Will Definitely...'

The record-breaking performance of 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has sparked a national conversation regarding his future with the senior Indian team. Following India’s sixth Under-19 World Cup triumph in Harare, Vaibhav’s father, Sanjiv Sooryavanshi, expressed his immense pride and firm belief that a senior national cap is inevitable for the teenage star.

A Father’s Pride and the 1983 Connection

Speaking to ANI from Samastipur, Sanjiv Sooryavanshi described the family’s overwhelming joy as celebrations erupted across Bihar and the rest of the country.

"Every player played well; they played well throughout the tournament, and what Vaibhav did today was historic. We are feeling very proud after winning the World Cup. Our country is happy, and everybody is celebrating this win. With the blessings of Bihar and all the country, he is doing hard work, and he will definitely play for India one day," he stated.

Drawing a personal parallel to India’s cricketing history, he added: "Yes, it definitely a very big win, and my son is involved in that victory, which is in itself a very big thing for us. Winning a World Cup is an achievement, and I saw the 1983 World Cup as a kid; now seeing my kid win a World Cup trophy gives me double the happiness. He has brought fame to Patiala and India, and he has contributed well in each and every match, which in itself is a very big achievement for us. We will celebrate big after he comes to India."

Record-Shattering Performance in Harare

At the Harare Sports Club on February 6, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered what many are calling the most dominant individual performance in the history of junior cricket. His 175-run knock dismantled England and set several unprecedented milestones:

Speed: He reached his century in just 55 balls, the second-fastest in tournament history.

Ruthlessness: His second fifty came in only 23 deliveries.

Power: He struck 15 fours and 15 sixes, meaning 150 of his 175 runs came via boundaries.

Records: He became the youngest centurion in U19 World Cup history and set the record for the highest individual score in a final.

The Rise of a Phenomenon

Sooryavanshi was already a household name prior to this tournament, having secured an IPL contract at the age of 13 and previously dominating Australia in junior cricket. While he had a few quiet starts earlier in the competition, his performance in the final has silenced all doubters.

With India securing the title by 100 runs after posting 411 for 9, the conversation has moved beyond his age. Experts and fans alike are no longer asking if the Samastipur-born prodigy will make the senior squad, but rather how soon the selectors will hand him his debut. For now, the "Boss Baby" of Indian cricket is busy celebrating, recently seen grooving to Bhojpuri beats during the team's victory festivities.