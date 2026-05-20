Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's heroic 93 leaves IPL record books in tatters - Check full list

Rajasthan Royals batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi extended his phenomenal, record breaking run in the Indian Premier League 2026 season by hammering a blistering 93 runs off just 38 deliveries against the Lucknow Super Giants. This knock came during a massive run chase of 221 runs in Jaipur on Tuesday evening, allowing the young batsman to shatter multiple long standing milestones.

Youngest to Reaching the 500 Run Milestone

The adolescent prodigy has officially become the youngest cricketer in IPL history to cross the 500 run mark within a single tournament season. By achieving this feat, he overtook the previous record held by Rishabh Pant, who crossed the 500 run threshold at 20 years of age while playing for the Delhi Daredevils, now known as the Delhi Capitals, back in the 2018 edition.

Setting the All Time Highest Season Strike Rate

In the 2026 edition, Sooryavanshi secured the highest strike rate ever recorded by a batsman scoring a minimum of 500 runs in a single IPL campaign, operating at an astonishing scoring rate of 236.3.

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The historical leaderboard for this specific statistical category now positions the top power hitters as follows:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 236.3 strike rate in the 2026 season

Andre Russell: 204.8 strike rate in the 2019 season

Abhishek Sharma: 202.0 strike rate in the 2026 season

Nicholas Pooran: 196.2 strike rate in the 2025 season

Travis Head: 191.5 strike rate in the 2024 season

Glenn Maxwell: 187.7 strike rate in the 2014 season

Chris Gayle: 183.1 strike rate in the 2011 season

Historic Six Hitting Milestones

During his explosive stay at the crease, Sooryavanshi became the first Indian batsman to ever smash 50 sixes in a single edition of the tournament. His current tally stands at 53 maximums in the 2026 season.

The elite list for the absolute most sixes recorded by a player in one IPL season consists of:

Chris Gayle: 59 sixes in the 2012 season

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 53 sixes in the 2026 season

Andre Russell: 52 sixes in the 2019 season

Chris Gayle: 51 sixes in the 2013 season

Jos Buttler: 45 sixes in the 2022 season

Chris Gayle: 44 sixes in the 2011 season

Abhishek Sharma: 42 sixes in the 2024 season

The youngster also matched a highly exclusive power hitting record. He is now only the second batsman, alongside Kolkata Knight Riders opening batter Finn Allen in the current tournament, to clear the boundary 10 or more times in a single innings on two separate occasions within one season. Looking at the tournament's entire history, he joins Chris Gayle and Abhishek Sharma as the third batsman to record double digit sixes in an individual innings multiple times.

Powerplay Dominance by Rajasthan Royals

Statistical data compiled by CricViz reveals that the Rajasthan Royals have established a new tournament record for the highest number of powerplay sixes hit by a team in a single year, accumulating 60 maximums during the first six overs in the 2026 campaign. Out of this total, Sooryavanshi single handedly accounted for 37 clearance hits, Yashasvi Jaiswal added 12, and the remaining members of the squad collectively contributed 11.

The historical benchmarks for most powerplay sixes in a season include:

Rajasthan Royals: 60 sixes in the 2026 season

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 59 sixes in the 2024 season

Rajasthan Royals: 57 sixes in the 2025 season

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 54 sixes in the 2026 season