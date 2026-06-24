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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut: Why the 15-year-old won't share team dressing room

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the verge of a historic India debut, but ICC safeguarding rules mean he will have separate changing room facilities during the UK tour. The 15-year-old will still be allowed to attend team meetings and be with the squad during matches as he prepares to potentially break Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing age record.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 08:12 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 08:12 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut: Why the 15-year-old won't share team dressing room
Image Credit: IANSSource: Bureau

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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