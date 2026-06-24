/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut: Why the 15-year-old won't share team dressing room

India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the verge of creating history, with the 15-year-old expected to make his international debut in the first T20I against Ireland in Belfast. However, even as excitement builds around his maiden appearance for Team India, the youngster will have to follow a unique set of rules during the tour.
As per the safeguarding regulations enforced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), players under the age of 16 are required to use separate changing room facilities during international events. As a result, Sooryavanshi will not always be permitted to use the same dressing room as his senior India teammates.
The special arrangement has nothing to do with team selection or squad hierarchy. Instead, it is part of safeguarding measures designed to protect underage athletes participating in international competitions.
According to the reports, Sooryavanshi will be assigned a dedicated changing room at every venue during India's white-ball tour of the United Kingdom. He will, however, be allowed inside the Indian dressing room during matches and team meetings.
The restriction applies only when players are changing before and after games. The ECB confirmed that the measures are being implemented under ICC safeguarding guidelines and that venue officials are working closely with Team India's management to ensure all protocols are followed.
To help him adjust to life on his first senior international tour, Sooryavanshi has travelled to the United Kingdom with his parents.
The BCCI and ECB are coordinating arrangements across all venues to ensure the teenager's welfare and compliance with safeguarding requirements throughout the tour.
Such measures are common in English sport. Similar arrangements have previously been used for underage athletes competing alongside adults.
While the dressing-room arrangements have generated discussion, the spotlight remains firmly on Sooryavanshi's cricketing journey. If he takes the field against Ireland, the youngster will become India's youngest international cricketer, surpassing the record currently held by Sachin Tendulkar.
Tendulkar made his India debut against Pakistan in November 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days. Sooryavanshi, if selected, will make his debut at just 15 years and 91 days. The teenager's rapid rise has made him one of the most closely watched young cricketers in the country, and all eyes will now be on Belfast as he prepares for a potentially historic moment in Indian cricket.
India will play two T20Is against Ireland in Belfast before travelling to England for a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series. The England leg of the tour will take place across Durham, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol, Southampton, Birmingham, Cardiff and London.
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