Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record against Gujarat Titans: Check runs, centuries and more about Rajasthan Royals star ahead of IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

As the Rajasthan Royals (RR) gear up to face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the high-stakes IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 at Mullanpur, all eyes are on 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been in red-hot form in the ongoing season.

Fresh off a record-shattering 29-ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, the young left-handed opener enters this knockout clash holding the Orange Cap. Sooryavanshi has amassed 680 runs this season at a staggering strike rate of 242.85, including a historic 65 sixes - the most by any player in a single IPL season.

While the Gujarat Titans have historically held a 6-3 upper hand over the Rajasthan Royals in head-to-head encounters, they face an entirely different beast when bowling to Sooryavanshi. The teenager has consistently treated the GT bowling attack with utter disdain, making him the absolute focal point of Gujarat's pre-match tactical planning.



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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Mastery Over Gujarat Titans

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's IPL record against the Gujarat Titans is nothing short of extraordinary. Across his brief but explosive franchise career, the Titans have routinely brought out the absolute best in him.

Notably, Sooryavanshi first announced himself to the world in IPL 2025 against the very same Gujarat Titans. At just 14 years and 32 days old, he smashed a breathtaking 101 off 38 balls (including 11 sixes) in Jaipur.

This made him the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket history.



His century came off just 35 deliveries - the second-fastest in IPL history and the fastest by an Indian.



He equalled the record for the most sixes by an Indian in a single IPL innings.

That innings not only powered RR but also turned Sooryavanshi into an overnight superstar. It remains the defining moment of his fledgling career and set the tone for his dominance against GT's bowling attack.

Sooryavanshi's Record Against Gujarat Titans

Total Runs: 168 runs

Innings Played: 3 innings

Batting Average: 56.00

Strike Rate: 233.33

Headline Act: 101* off 38 balls (Maiden IPL Century)

These numbers underscore why GT's bowlers, led by the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Rashid Khan, view him as the primary threat.



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GT Camp Reacts To Sooryavanshi's Form

The aura surrounding Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is so intense that even the opposition coaches are pleading for a reprieve. On the eve of the high-stakes encounter, Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel explicitly praised the teenager while hoping for an early breakthrough in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals, to be played at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday.

"I am not a broadcaster right now, and I am not there on the pre-show of Star Sports. So I can't tell you what plans I have made. But it feels really good about the way he is batting. Hopefully, we will try to get him out early in the game. As all the teams are planning, we have seen the videos," Patel said at the pre‑match press conference.

"Hopefully, we will be able to execute our plans. But what it is, we will be able to tell you when we are on the ground. In the beginning, I had said that the way he has been batting is very good. Even last time, I said that we should not be talking about his age.

I think that is something that we need to put an end to. He has been a phenomenal talent, just the way he has been playing, and it's great to see. From the opposition's point of view, we hope that he doesn't get big runs tomorrow," he added.

Powerplay Battleground: Sooryavanshi Vs Rabada

Qualifier 2 will present an irresistible tactical subplot: Sooryavanshi’s ultra-aggressive opening style against GT’s premier fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada. Rabada has been in lethal form this season, picking up 26 wickets overall, with a record 18 of those coming strictly within the Powerplay.

If Sooryavanshi manages to neutralise Rabada, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will likely book their ticket to the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. If GT's traps succeed early, the boy wonder's magical campaign might come to a heartbreaking end just one step short of the summit.