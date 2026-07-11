"I loved the way Archer was bowling at Sooryavanshi. During the IPL, I saw Rajasthan Royals' social media saying that Archer was smashed a few times in the nets (by Sooryavanshi). It was a great bouncer by Jofra to get rid of Vaibhav. He is a fantastic batter indeed and I am not trying to undermine his abilities. But, things are different in international cricket," Moeen said.