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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's struggles against Jofra Archer draw honest verdict from Moeen Ali, says 'international cricket is different'

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali backed Jofra Archer's tactics against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying the teenage batter is learning the demands of international cricket. Archer has dismissed the 15-year-old twice in the ongoing T20I series using the short-ball strategy.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 10:29 AM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's struggles against Jofra Archer draw honest verdict from Moeen Ali, says 'international cricket is different'
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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