England pacer Jofra Archer has emerged on top in his battle against India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the ongoing T20I series, and former England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes the contest highlights the difference between franchise and international cricket.
Archer has dismissed the 15-year-old in two of the three matches played so far. The England speedster has consistently tested Sooryavanshi with short-pitched deliveries, a tactic that has paid dividends. In the third T20I, Sooryavanshi gloved a short ball to the wicketkeeper before top-edging another bouncer to a fielder in the fourth T20I at Bristol on Thursday.
Speaking on the Beard Before Wicket podcast, Moeen said he enjoyed watching Archer's approach against the young batter. He also referred to reports from the Rajasthan Royals camp during IPL 2026, where Sooryavanshi had reportedly dominated Archer in the nets.
"I loved the way Archer was bowling at Sooryavanshi. During the IPL, I saw Rajasthan Royals' social media saying that Archer was smashed a few times in the nets (by Sooryavanshi). It was a great bouncer by Jofra to get rid of Vaibhav. He is a fantastic batter indeed and I am not trying to undermine his abilities. But, things are different in international cricket," Moeen said.
Sooryavanshi was brought into India's playing XI after Sanju Samson endured a lean run with the bat, registering three successive failures. However, the teenager is yet to convert his opportunities into a substantial score.
The left-hander has managed scores of 14, 13 and 15 in his first three T20I innings. Despite the modest start, Sooryavanshi created history by becoming India's youngest international cricketer at the age of 15 years and 99 days when he made his debut in the second T20I.
Sooryavanshi's national call-up came on the back of a remarkable IPL 2026 season with Rajasthan Royals. The youngster scored 776 runs at an impressive strike rate of 237.30, including one century and five half-centuries, establishing himself as one of the breakout stars of the tournament.
Meanwhile, England have already sealed the five-match T20I series with an unassailable 3-0 lead. India will look to end the series on a positive note when the two teams meet in the fifth and final T20I on Saturday.
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