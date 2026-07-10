The intentional bowling plan was visible from the opening over of the match in Bristol. Archer started the matchup by targeting the batsman with two quick short balls. Although the left hander attempted aggressive cross bat shots on both occasions, he failed to connect. Josh Tongue tried a similar tactic in the next over, but an error in line allowed the batsman to hit the ball into the crowd for a six. Archer remained disciplined with his lengths, targeting the body and requiring only eight deliveries to dismiss the batsman for the second consecutive game.