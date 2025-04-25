The IPL 2025 season has introduced cricket fans to one of the youngest talents ever to grace the tournament – 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi. But while his explosive debut has captured hearts, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is advising the youngster to keep his feet firmly on the ground. Here's a closer look at the rising star’s performance and Sehwag’s crucial words of wisdom.

A Dream Debut for Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at just 14 years old, made history as the youngest player to debut in the IPL. Playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the prodigy didn’t just make an appearance – he made a statement. With a fearless mindset, Suryavanshi hit a six off his very first ball, bowled by Shardul Thakur. This powerful shot, followed by another six off Avesh Khan, set the tone for a memorable debut.

The young cricketer's 34-run knock showcased his potential as he effortlessly dispatched international pacers over the boundary. His display wasn’t just a flash in the pan; it was a preview of a promising career. However, despite his remarkable debut, it was Virender Sehwag’s words that stole the spotlight in the days that followed.

Sehwag's Advice: Grounded Ambitions for Long-Term Success

Virender Sehwag, known for his aggressive batting style and no-nonsense attitude, has seen his fair share of rising stars burn bright and then fade. Speaking candidly on Cricbuzz, Sehwag cautioned Suryavanshi to remain humble and focused on long-term goals, rather than getting distracted by early accolades.

Sehwag highlighted the importance of longevity in the IPL, referencing the career of Virat Kohli, who has played all 18 seasons since his debut. "Suryavanshi must aim for playing 20 years in the IPL. Look at Virat Kohli, he started playing when he was 19 years old, now he has played all 18 seasons. That is what he should be trying to emulate," Sehwag said.

The cricketer turned commentator urged the young talent not to be swayed by the idea of instant fame and wealth. "If he is happy with this IPL, thinking that he is now a crorepati, had a great debut, hit a six off the first ball, maybe we won’t see him next year," Sehwag warned. These words were a reality check, aiming to remind the teen prodigy that the journey ahead is much more demanding than the early bursts of success.

Suryavanshi’s Rise to Fame: A Journey of Sacrifice and Dedication

The IPL is known for its glamorous nature, and Suryavanshi's debut fits the script perfectly. The teenager was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a staggering Rs 1.10 crore, far beyond his base price of Rs 30 lakh. This move made him one of the youngest crorepatis in IPL history, a significant milestone for a player so young.

However, this success didn’t come easy. Behind the scenes, Suryavanshi’s journey is one of sacrifice and determination. The 14-year-old has reportedly traded certain comforts to chase his dreams, demonstrating a level of commitment and maturity beyond his years. His story is one of perseverance, and it’s clear that he is motivated not only by the thrill of the game but by a deeper ambition to carve out a lasting career in the sport.

The Future of Vaibhav Suryavanshi: Big Shoes to Fill

While the cricketing world watches Vaibhav Suryavanshi with bated breath, it’s important to remember that the IPL is not just about quick bursts of brilliance. It’s a long and challenging journey, with the pressure of consistent performances year after year. As Sehwag rightly pointed out, sustaining success is far more challenging than achieving it in the first place.

For now, Suryavanshi’s performances remain a delight for fans, and his recent knock of 16 runs off 12 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) further emphasizes his potential. Despite his team losing by 11 runs, the teenager has proven that he belongs on the big stage.

In the coming years, if Suryavanshi can heed Sehwag’s advice, there’s no telling how far he could go in the IPL. His journey is just beginning, and with the right mindset, the sky could be the limit for this young star.