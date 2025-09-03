Vaibhav Suryavanshi: 14-Year-Old Rajasthan Royals Star Breaks IPL Records As Nitish Rana’s Age Joke Goes Viral

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be remembered as the season when a 14-year-old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, rewrote history. Representing Rajasthan Royals (RR), the boy wonder announced himself with fearless strokeplay, amassing 252 runs in just seven matches. His record-shattering century — 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans — not only stunned fans but also made him the youngest centurion in IPL history and the second-fastest overall in the tournament.

Suryavanshi’s exploits have left cricket enthusiasts, former players, and even his own teammates in awe. One such teammate, Nitish Rana, recently made headlines with a cheeky remark about the youngster’s age, sparking a fresh round of debates and laughter across the cricketing world.

Nitish Rana’s Viral Statement: “Is He Really 14?”

During a lighthearted rapid-fire interview at the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025, Rana was asked to share something the world didn’t know about Suryavanshi. His response — “Whether he’s actually 14 years old or not. I’m joking!” — instantly went viral.

The comment struck a chord because India’s cricketing history has occasionally been clouded by age-fraud controversies. Although Suryavanshi’s family has already presented his birth certificate to silence doubts, the sheer maturity of his batting continues to raise eyebrows. Rana’s remark, while tongue-in-cheek, added fuel to a discussion that refuses to die down.

A Debut That Announced a New Era

Suryavanshi’s IPL debut was nothing short of cinematic. At just 13 years old, he became the youngest-ever player to be bought in an IPL auction. Facing Shardul Thakur in his very first over, the teenager smashed a six over extra cover with audacious confidence. He went on to score 34 off 20 balls on debut, giving a glimpse of what was to come.

But it was the innings against Gujarat Titans that elevated him from promising talent to a household name. His 35-ball century not only broke records but also showcased a rare mix of composure, timing, and brute power. Seasoned bowlers struggled to contain him, and suddenly the narrative shifted from “a young debutant” to “the next big thing in Indian cricket.”

Nitish Rana’s Own Roller-Coaster Season

While Suryavanshi was stealing headlines, Nitish Rana endured a mixed IPL 2025. Apart from a blistering 81 off 36 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), his season largely underwhelmed, with just 217 runs in 11 matches.

However, Rana bounced back strongly in the Delhi Premier League (DPL), guiding West Delhi Lions to the title. With 393 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 182, he rediscovered his aggressive flair. His resurgence in domestic cricket not only silenced critics but also made his playful comments about Suryavanshi all the more endearing to fans.

The Bigger Picture: India’s Next Superstar in the Making?

The hype around Vaibhav Suryavanshi isn’t just about his numbers; it’s about his fearlessness. At an age where most cricketers are still in academies, he has already mastered the art of pacing an innings and dismantling international bowlers. His rise mirrors earlier prodigies like Sachin Tendulkar and Prithvi Shaw, but his impact feels even more dramatic given the stage on which he has performed.

The questions about his age, though mostly in jest, underline how extraordinary his achievements are. If he truly is just 14, then Indian cricket may have unearthed its youngest-ever phenomenon — one who could potentially dominate world cricket for decades.