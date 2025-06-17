Vaibhav Suryavanshi Battles Weight Gain, Father Shares Diet Change Behind His Transformation Says, 'When You Get Fame At Such A Young Age...'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi announced his arrival to the cricket world with a magnificent IPL 2025 performance including a 35-ball ton. The 14-year-old prodigy broke several records in scripting history. He set the record for fastest century for any Indian (balls faced), he tonked 101 off 38 balls. The inning was a perfect spectacle for modern day hitting, smashing seven fours and 11 sixes against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. The wunderkind didn't see the bowler's name or reputation instead played every ball on its merit and showed the world of his batting prowess. He scored 252 runs in seven innings at a jaw dropping strike rate of 206.55.



In an interview with Dainik Jagran, Vaibhav Suryavanshi's father Sanjeev shared a major development on Vaibhav's career.

"Now he takes a very balanced diet. He goes to the gym. He had gained a lot of weight. He has to reduce it," he said

Father also revealed that the kid had stopped eating Bihar's famous Litti Chokha due to this fitness transformation. Vaibhav and his family hail from a small village in Bihar named Samastipur. Sanjeev also shared the love Vibhav got after IPL 2025.

"It is a matter of pride for every father that he is known by his son's name. Now wherever I go, I get a lot of respect. People also come to meet me. For us, it is like a dream come true. It is a matter of great pride to score runs in the IPL at such a young age," he said.



"I thank Rahul Dravid Sir, Zubin Bharucha Sir and Rajasthan Royals batting coach Vikram Rathore, who showed faith in my son (Vaibhav Suryavanshi). Everyone was very happy to see his game. Due to this, Bihar is getting fame all over the world. When you get fame at such a young age, it is important to handle it. I am a little skeptical, but Vaibhav understands this. He knows that this is just the beginning, he still has to play for the country," he added.



Suryavanshi will now feature in the India Under-19 squad for a multi-format tour of England led by his friend Ayush-Mhatre.

India's Squad

Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R. S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Anmoljeet Singh, D. Deepesh, Naman Pushpak

