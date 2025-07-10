Vaibhav Suryavanshi Craze In England: Two Young Female Fans Travel 6 Hours Just To Meet 14 Year-Old Wonder Boy Of India

At just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is fast becoming a household name in Indian cricket. After a sensational debut season with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, the young batting prodigy is continuing his rich vein of form during India U19’s tour of England. Suryavanshi played a key role in India’s victory over England in the five-match Youth ODI series.

Fan Frenzy: 6-Hour Drive Just to Meet Him

Such has been the teen's rise to fame that fans are going the extra mile quite literally just to see him. Two young girls, Aanya and Rivaa, drove six hours to Worcester wearing Rajasthan Royals jerseys, just to click a picture with their 14-year-old hero. The Royals' official X (formerly Twitter) handle highlighted the moment, saying:

“Proof why we have the best fans. Drove for 6 hours to Worcester. Wore their Pink. Cheered for Vaibhav & Team India. Aanya and Rivaa, as old as Vaibhav himself, had a day to remember.”

Fastest Century in Youth ODI History

The right-handed batter created history in the 4th Youth ODI, smashing an unbelievable 143 runs, reaching his century in just 52 balls the fastest-ever hundred in Youth ODI cricket. His strokeplay, confidence, and maturity at the crease have earned him widespread admiration, drawing comparisons to established Indian stars.

Inspired by Shubman Gill’s Mentality

In a video posted by the BCCI, Suryavanshi reflected on his innings and shared how India captain Shubman Gill motivates him to push further.

“I got a lot of inspiration from him because I watched his game. Even after scoring 100 and 200 runs, he kept playing and kept taking the team forward," he said.

The young batter also expressed slight regret about his dismissal, saying:

“There was one shot where I didn't give my 100% and that's why I got out. I will try to play for a long time like him.”

With his eyes set on scoring big and learning from the best, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is proving to be more than just a one-season wonder. His maturity, work ethic, and hunger for runs suggest he could be the next big thing in Indian cricket and perhaps a long-term pillar of the national side in the years to come.