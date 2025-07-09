Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2928908https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/vaibhav-suryavanshi-creates-history-supasses-shubman-gill-for-massive-record-2928908.html
NewsCricket
VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History, Supasses Shubman Gill For Massive Record

The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi was in sensational form in the five-match Youth One-Day International (YODI) series against England.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 01:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History, Supasses Shubman Gill For Massive Record Pic credit: X (Twitter)

Rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripted history after his terrific performance in the five-match Youth One-Day International (YODI) series against England. Continuing his brilliant form, Vaibhav scored 355 runs during the series at an impressive average of 71 along with a fantastic strike rate of 174.01.

The 14-year-old Suryavanshi also smashed a century - the youngest by any player in a YODI. He got to the three figure mark off just 52 deliveries, which is the fastest at this level.

Vaibhav also slammed a fifty in the series, which he scored off just 20 balls, the second fastest by an Indian. In the five matches, he scored 48 (19), 45 (34), 86 (31), 143 (78), 33 (42) - a total of 355 runs, which are the most in a bilateral Under-19 series for India. 

Teenage sensation Suryavanshi surpassed Shubman Gill, who had scored 351 runs in four innings against England in 2017.

Most Runs In A Youth ODI Series By An Indian

355 Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs ENG, 2025

351 Shubman Gill vs ENG, 2017

291 Ambati Rayudu vs ENG, 2002

278 Shubman Gill vs ENG, 2017

244 Aditya Srikkanth vs ENG, 2005

Interestingly, Vaibhav, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in IPL, recently said the he was inspired by Shubman Gill after seeing the India captain bat at Edgbaston. 

"I did not know that I had broken the record. I got a lot of inspiration from Shubman Gill when he scored his 100 and 200. He kept at it and took it forward," Vaibhav Suryavanshi said after his century," he had said. 

"I could have batted for longer. There were still 20 overs left in the match. I could have played a longer innings. I got out to a shot that I was not able to execute 100 per cent, but I wanted to bat long like him," he added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK