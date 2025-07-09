Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History, Supasses Shubman Gill For Massive Record

Rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripted history after his terrific performance in the five-match Youth One-Day International (YODI) series against England. Continuing his brilliant form, Vaibhav scored 355 runs during the series at an impressive average of 71 along with a fantastic strike rate of 174.01.

The 14-year-old Suryavanshi also smashed a century - the youngest by any player in a YODI. He got to the three figure mark off just 52 deliveries, which is the fastest at this level.

Vaibhav also slammed a fifty in the series, which he scored off just 20 balls, the second fastest by an Indian. In the five matches, he scored 48 (19), 45 (34), 86 (31), 143 (78), 33 (42) - a total of 355 runs, which are the most in a bilateral Under-19 series for India.

Teenage sensation Suryavanshi surpassed Shubman Gill, who had scored 351 runs in four innings against England in 2017.

Most Runs In A Youth ODI Series By An Indian

355 Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs ENG, 2025

351 Shubman Gill vs ENG, 2017

291 Ambati Rayudu vs ENG, 2002

278 Shubman Gill vs ENG, 2017

244 Aditya Srikkanth vs ENG, 2005

Interestingly, Vaibhav, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in IPL, recently said the he was inspired by Shubman Gill after seeing the India captain bat at Edgbaston.

"I did not know that I had broken the record. I got a lot of inspiration from Shubman Gill when he scored his 100 and 200. He kept at it and took it forward," Vaibhav Suryavanshi said after his century," he had said.

"I could have batted for longer. There were still 20 overs left in the match. I could have played a longer innings. I got out to a shot that I was not able to execute 100 per cent, but I wanted to bat long like him," he added.