Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History With 36-Ball Hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Indian cricket witnessed a moment that will be replayed for years as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, just 14 years old, delivered a once-in-a-generation innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate 2025-26. Batting for Bihar against Arunachal Pradesh at the JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi, Suryavanshi smashed a breathtaking 156 off just 61 balls, including a century that came in only 36 deliveries. It is the second fastest hundred by an Indian in List A history, achieved with fearless intent and astonishing maturity. This was not just a big score. It was a statement innings that placed Suryavanshi firmly in Indian cricket’s elite teenage bracket, a space once occupied by names who later became superstars.

Match Context: Bihar’s Explosive Start After Winning the Toss

Bihar won the toss and opted to bat in the Plate clash. What followed was a batting exhibition that took the game away from Arunachal Pradesh inside the first 15 overs. Bihar raced to 206 for 1 in just 18 overs at a run rate of 11.44, with Suryavanshi as the undisputed centerpiece. Opening the innings, Suryavanshi combined aggression with control, punishing anything loose while respecting the few good deliveries on offer. His strike rate of 255.74 underlined the brutality of the assault.

Breaking Down the Historic Knock

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s final figures read like something out of a video game. He scored 156 runs off 61 balls, striking 14 fours and 13 sixes. The hundred arrived in just 36 balls, sending shockwaves through domestic cricket circles. What stood out was not just the power hitting, but the clarity of shot selection. Whether it was stepping out to loft the spinners or pulling the pacers with authority, Suryavanshi showed a range far beyond his age. His opening partnership with Mangal Mahrour yielded 158 runs in just 14.3 overs, effectively ending the contest early. Mahrour contributed 33, but the stage belonged entirely to the teenager.

Bowling Under Siege: Arunachal Pradesh Left Searching for Answers

Arunachal Pradesh’s bowlers tried everything but found no way through. Mibom Mosu conceded 49 in five overs, while Techi Neri was the only bowler to pick up a wicket, though he still went for 41 runs. The relentless pressure created by Suryavanshi never allowed Arunachal to settle into defensive plans.

A Record Trail Like No Other at 14

What makes this innings even more remarkable is Suryavanshi’s growing list of centuries across formats and levels. In 2025 alone, he has scored hundreds in the IPL, Youth ODI, Youth Test, India A, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Under 19 Asia Cup and now the Vijay Hazare Trophy. No other 14-year-old in world cricket has compiled such a resume. This consistency across age group, domestic and franchise cricket signals a talent that transcends categories.