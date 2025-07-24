Vaibhav Suryavanshi Falls For Golden Duck In Youth Test As India U-19 Face Stiff 355-Run Chase

In a stunning twist during the high-stakes Youth Test between India U-19 and England U-19, the prodigious Vaibhav Suryavanshi faced an unexpected low, getting dismissed for a golden duck. However, his captain Ayush Mhatre rose to the occasion with an electrifying counterattack, keeping India’s improbable chase of 355 alive on the final day.

Golden Duck for Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs ENG U19 pic.twitter.com/YRVeWtkfum July 23, 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Rare Failure Shocks Fans

The 14-year-old batting prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had lit up IPL 2025 with his fearless strokeplay for Rajasthan Royals, suffered a shocking dismissal on Day 4 at Chelmsford. Walking in with high expectations, Suryavanshi attempted a trademark aggressive pull shot on the very first delivery he faced from England pacer Alex Green. The result? A misjudged stroke that chopped the ball back onto his stumps, silencing the Indian camp and triggering early pressure in a stiff chase.

It was a rare blemish in Suryavanshi’s meteoric rise, and a reminder of the patience and discipline demanded by red-ball cricket. But given his age and temperament, the talented left-hander is widely expected to treat this as a stepping stone in his development rather than a setback.

Captain Ayush Mhatre Ignites the Fightback with Scintillating Century

With India reeling early in their mammoth fourth-innings target of 355, skipper Ayush Mhatre showcased nerves of steel and unleashed a counterattacking masterclass. Known for his aggressive instincts, Mhatre blazed his way to a 126-run knock off just 80 balls, peppering the boundary ropes with 13 fours and six towering sixes.

His fifty came off just 25 deliveries, and the acceleration didn’t stop there. From audacious pull shots to elegant drives through cover, Mhatre’s innings was a blend of brute power and tactical awareness. His strike rate of 157.50 in a red-ball Test underlined the shift in approach modern-day U-19 cricketers are embracing — fearless, fast-paced, and fluid.

Notably, this performance comes hot on the heels of his IPL signing with Chennai Super Kings, and if this innings is anything to go by, CSK may have unearthed their next middle-order powerhouse.

Vihaan Malhotra and Abhigyan Kundu Hold the Fort

While Mhatre stole the spotlight with his breathtaking hundred, crucial support came from Vihaan Malhotra and wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu. The duo rotated the strike smartly, absorbed pressure, and stitched valuable partnerships that kept the scoreboard ticking. Their composure helped India narrow the deficit, leaving just 128 runs to chase with sessions to spare.

Kundu’s presence behind the stumps and with the bat has been vital throughout the series, while Malhotra's game awareness and calm demeanor have made him a promising asset in India’s youth setup.

England Bowlers Under Pressure Despite Early Breakthroughs

Alex Green, who dismissed Suryavanshi with the new ball, initially gave England the edge. However, their bowling unit appeared rattled by Mhatre’s onslaught. Fields were spread, lines became erratic, and the Indian batters capitalized on every scoring opportunity.

As the final session looms, the contest has become a fascinating tactical battle — can England’s bowlers regroup and deliver under pressure, or will India script a famous chase?