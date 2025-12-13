Advertisement
NewsCricketVaibhav Suryavanshi Reacts Calmly To Being Google’s Most Searched Cricketer
VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reacts Calmly To Being Google’s Most Searched Cricketer

Young Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has responded with maturity beyond his years after emerging as the most searched cricketer on Google in 2025. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2025, 07:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Reacts Calmly To Being Google’s Most Searched CricketerImage Credit:- X

Young Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has responded with maturity beyond his years after emerging as the most searched cricketer on Google in 2025, stating that the attention “does not really matter” as long as his focus remains on preparation and performance.

The 14-year-old captured nationwide attention following his sensational outing in India’s Under-19 ODI match against the UAE, where he produced one of the finest knocks in age-group cricket.

Preparation Over Popularity

Speaking after the match, Suryavanshi revealed that his performance was built on meticulous preparation rather than momentary fame. He explained that arriving at the venue a day early allowed him to settle in and understand the conditions better.

“For me, it was all about preparation. We came a day early and had a really good practice session before the match, which helped a lot. My plan was simple. I tried to bat as long as I could. Since the wicket was new, I spent the first ten balls just trying to read it properly, and once I understood the pace and bounce, I began to attack. I have been working on my unorthodox shots in practice and I even managed to play a few of them today. I want to keep expanding my range,” Suryavanshi said. 

Record Partnership Seals Dominant Win

Suryavanshi’s explosive 171 off 95 balls, featuring 14 sixes, was a blend of early patience and ruthless acceleration. His 212-run partnership with Aaron George propelled India to 433 for 6, the highest total ever recorded by India in Under-19 ODIs.

The massive score proved far beyond the UAE’s reach, as the hosts managed 199 for 7, suffering a heavy defeat. Addressing on-field chatter and remarks about his background, Suryavanshi remained unfazed. “I come from Bihar, and honestly, that does not matter much out there. You always hear things from behind the stumps, but I just focused on my own game. I see everything, I hear everything, and sure, it makes me smile sometimes, but it does not really affect me.”

Despite the records and online buzz, Suryavanshi’s grounded approach highlights a mindset focused on growth rather than hype, a quality that could define his journey at the highest level.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

